Atari Made a $219 Retro Console You Can Actually Write Programs On

There was a time when a computer invited you to do something before it told you what to buy. The Atari 800XL was built for that kind of curiosity, with a keyboard you could use for games or your first lines of code. THE 800XL brings that experience back at full size, rather than shrinking it into another little box beneath the television.

The original’s broad shape mattered because this was a machine you sat down to use, not simply a console to switch on. The recreation keeps that full-size desktop presence and puts a 57-key mechanical keyboard where your hands expect one. Those keys should make typing feel deliberate, but they also keep the computer’s most distinctive design feature from becoming a decorative prop.

Designers: Atari, Retro Games

Switch to Classic Mode and Atari BASIC turns that keyboard into a way to make something yourself. You can write, save, and run programs, then move back to games when the experiment is over. That changes the mood of a retro machine considerably: the keys aren’t there solely to make the housing look authentic. They invite the occasional curious detour between sessions.

Of course, some of the most satisfying rituals need no programming. If you still have an old Atari cartridge, the working slot supports most cartridges from the 400, 800, XL, and XE families. Sliding one into a computer feels different from scrolling through a menu, and it gives an old collection a reason to leave its storage box again.

You don’t need a box of cartridges to begin, though. There are 25 games built in, along with a joystick that adds buttons to the familiar design. That pairing keeps the first evening simple: connect the computer to a television, pick a game, and get reacquainted with a stick in your hand. The keyboard remains close by when play gives way to tinkering.

HDMI is the sensible concession to today’s living room, letting the machine connect to a modern screen without hunting for an old television. USB drives can carry cartridge, disk, and cassette images too, while save states and up to 30 seconds of rewind ease the occasional mistake. These conveniences sit alongside the physical cartridge slot instead of asking it to disappear.

There is a trade-off to keeping the computer at its original scale. THE 800XL takes up desk space that a miniature retro console wouldn’t, and its keyboard may go untouched if all you want is a quick game. At $219.99, it’s a more considered purchase than a novelty for one rainy afternoon, especially when shipping isn’t scheduled to begin until April 23, 2027.

But size is also why this revival makes sense as an object. You can sit down to it, reach for a cartridge, wrestle with a few lines of BASIC, and leave it ready for another evening. The new ports remove some of the friction of bringing an old computer home, while the keyboard keeps the part that made sitting at one interesting in the first place.