The nicest trick in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Beach is where the bed goes when you’re done with it. In the five-seat version, the frame tucks into the cargo area and leaves room for luggage underneath. That solves the problem I have with the idea of a dedicated camper: most of the time, I’d need it to do the boring jobs of a regular car. A bed that folds away makes a night on the road possible without giving over the back of the van to a permanent build.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles unveiled the Beach in November, as a UK version of its electric ID. Buzz. It’s a production model, with a starting price of £65,837 including tax and on-the-road costs. The Candy White over Cherry Red paint is the part that’ll catch your eye, but for me the better reason to look twice is how little Volkswagen had to change about the van to make it somewhere you could sleep.

Designer: Volkswagen

The removable frame supports a folding mattress that measures about 6 feet 7 inches long and 3 feet 11 inches wide. Two people can share it, though I’d pay more attention to that width than to the promise of a double bed. The Beach comes with five, six, or seven seats, but only the five-seater gets to tuck its folding table and chairs under a false floor. In the other layouts, the furniture and bed pack upright behind the third row. I’d take the five-seater unless I regularly needed those extra seats.

Volkswagen remembered the little things that make sleeping in a car feel less like sleeping in a car. Blackout curtains give you privacy without making you improvise with a sweatshirt, and grilles let air in through the front side windows. The roof stays put, so there’s no upstairs bunk for the kids. That distinction matters: the Beach can carry a family, but if more than two people are staying the night, somebody’s bringing a tent.

The feature I’d be most curious to try is Overnight mode. Switch it on from the center touchscreen and the van uses its main battery to keep the cabin heated or cooled while parked. Volkswagen claims up to 48 hours without a hookup. The number I’d rather know is how much charge a single cold night takes. Two days is a useful ceiling, but the decision you’ll actually make at bedtime is whether you have enough battery to stay warm and still reach your next charger in the morning.

There’s no built-in kitchen, which feels like the right call for a van that still needs room for groceries. The UK model comes with a 230-volt adapter that draws power from the battery for compatible appliances. A kettle on the folding table sounds about right. I can see the appeal of making coffee outside and packing the whole setup away afterward instead of driving around for the rest of the week with a countertop behind me.

As much as I like the two-tone paint, the foldaway furniture is the more convincing nod to the old VW bus. Westfalia’s first Volkswagen camping conversion in 1951 grew out of the idea that an ordinary van could double as somewhere to stay. The Beach has that same flexibility, even if the modern version involves a touchscreen and a calculation about how much charge to save for the drive home.

Volkswagen of America has announced its own camping trim, the ID. Buzz Tourer 4Motion, with a foldout bed and Overnight mode. The van’s return is now slated for the first half of 2027 as a 2028 model. The Beach makes a good case for what that version could be: a van you’d buy for the driving you already do, with a bed that gives you the option to call it a night before you get home.

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