Picture a seven-year-old learning the toughest lesson of the streaming era: the cartoon only plays while you pedal. Stop, and the video freezes mid-sentence, as if the Wi-Fi has a personal grudge. Start again and everything springs back to life. That’s the trick behind Tovie, a floor bike that makes a kid’s legs the remote control. As far as screen-time negotiations go, it’s the fairest deal I’ve seen a parent strike.

Tovie is the work of Arnav Dalmia and Shivani Jain, the Chicago founders behind Cubii, the under-desk elliptical for grown-ups chained to their desks. Tovie measures 16 by 16 by 9.5 inches (41 x 41 x 24 cm), weighs 24 pounds, and skips the seat entirely, so a chair or couch becomes the saddle. Pedaling controls games and parent-approved YouTube videos over Bluetooth. A screen-free mode lets kids spin away during homework or dinner, with steady resistance and swappable, textured pedal inserts that give restless legs something solid to push against.

Designers: Arnav Dalmia & Shivani Jain

A Cream Pebble on a Sled Runner, Built to Live Under the Table

Tovie’s body is a cream-colored pebble with rounded edges, tilted on its stand so the pedals angle toward a seated kid. A big sage-green disc covers the crank side, shielding the moving parts from curious fingers. Up top, a round dial with a mustard bezel and a tiny dot-matrix LED face makes the whole thing look like a friendly robot pet. The base is a flat metal loop with a single diagonal spine that rises to cradle the body. A grippy sage layer lines the underside to help keep all 24 pounds from wandering across the hardwood mid-cartoon.

Kids’ fitness gear usually shows up in primary colors, looking like it escaped from a Saturday morning cartoon. Tovie borrows its cream, sage, and mustard palette from the Stokke and Scandinavian nursery playbook. This thing is meant to live under a dinner table or classroom desk, in full view of the adults. Skipping the seat is the cleverer move, though. The chair that’s already there becomes the saddle, so there’s no bike seat to adjust as the kid grows, and the whole thing stays low enough to tuck under a table. Cubii pulled the same trick for office workers a decade ago. Here, the idea is sized for a five-year-old’s legs.

Why Pedaling Against Resistance Calms Kids Down

Anyone who’s sent a wound-up kid to the trampoline knows that a few bounces don’t always settle things down. Tovie’s steady resistance is meant to offer what occupational therapists call heavy work. Pushing against resistance sends feedback through the muscles and joints, which can help some kids feel more settled. The swappable pedal inserts add three textures: sage ribs, lilac racetrack loops, and mustard nubs. Pediatric occupational therapist Dr. Kirti Gandhi and developmental behavioral pediatrician Dr. Ayesha Cheema-Hasan are among the advisors who helped shape the design.

Fidgety kids have been making the case for moving in their seats for decades. A 2015 University of Central Florida study linked more movement to better performance on a working-memory task in children with ADHD. Classrooms already have a cheap way to give kids something to push against: Bouncy Bands, rubber straps stretched between desk legs. Tovie is the deluxe, connected take on that idea, with a Quiet Mode that switches off sounds and lights for homework, reading, or class. Hands stay free for the pencil, and the legs get to keep doing their thing.

Screen Time, Paid For in Pedal Strokes

Pair Tovie with an iOS or Android phone or tablet over Bluetooth, and the pedals turn into a game controller. Pedal-to-Play games respond to speed and direction, so kids can pedal forward and backward to pilot a little yellow submarine past friendly sea creatures. Tovie says child psychologists helped design the games with the aim of keeping kids interested without getting them hooked, a brief most parents will want framed on the fridge. Pedal-to-Watch works with YouTube, where parents pick the videos and set a time limit. Parent controls also cover sound, lights, game length, and intensity, and games can be cast to a TV for a living room audience.

Fisher-Price took a swing at this idea in 2017 with the Think & Learn Smart Cycle, a $150 stationary bike with handlebars and a tablet stand, built for preschoolers. Tovie aims older, at kids 5 and up, and trades the handlebars and bright plastic for a seatless design that fits into a living room. At $349, it costs exactly what the original Cubii did. Pre-orders are open at Tovie, with shipping set to start in June 2027. If it gets one wiggly kid through a math worksheet without a meltdown, plenty of parents will call that money well spent.

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