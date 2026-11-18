Using a computer from the couch sounds relaxing until the mouse needs somewhere to sit. Framework’s Wireless Touchpad Keyboard keeps typing and pointing on one board, with laptop-derived keys and a clickable touchpad on the right. Now available for preorder at $99, it also carries over the company’s interest in replaceable parts, giving this living room accessory a life beyond its first battery.

The gray rectangular body measures approximately 14.1 inches wide and 4.7 inches deep. Moving the touchpad beside the keys, rather than below them, keeps the whole arrangement wide but shallow. A steel plate beneath the keyboard is intended to resist flexing when it rests on your lap. At about 1.07 pounds, this isn’t an accessory trying to feel weightless in your hands.

Designer: Framework

The keys themselves come from the Framework Laptop 12, using a scissor mechanism rather than mechanical switches. Their roughly 0.06-inch travel and 0.75-inch spacing preserve familiar laptop proportions without squeezing everything into a miniature remote. The tall touchpad supports clicks and multi-finger gestures, although placing it permanently on the right makes this arrangement less accommodating if you prefer pointing with your left hand.

Moving between machines doesn’t require a collection of receivers. The included USB-A dongle occupies one wireless channel, while three Bluetooth channels let you save devices and switch between them with a button. The receiver stores in the back when it isn’t needed. USB-C handles charging and wired operation, including computer setup before an operating system loads, without needing to establish a Bluetooth connection.

That flexibility extends beyond moving from the television to your workbench. Published surface CAD files give you a starting point for 3D-printing a mount for a racing simulator or custom workstation. Framework also plans to release its ZMK-based firmware, while key remapping is supported through ZMK Studio. You can change what the keys do without designing a new keyboard around your project.

Turn to the underside and the restrained gray exterior becomes a more revealing. A translucent black cover exposes the internal layout, including the battery and electronics. Both covers use post-consumer recycled plastic, but the more consequential detail is access. The battery and control board are replaceable, and Framework says replacement parts will be offered through its Marketplace rather than requiring another keyboard.

Framework estimates that the replaceable 1,200mAh battery lasts over a month with daily use and over a year when idle. Those figures depend on how you use it, but long standby matters for an accessory that might spend weeks beside the remote. You don’t want an occasional password entry to become another search for a charging cable. A USB-C cable isn’t included, incidentally.

Initial shipments are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, with a US English ANSI layout. There’s no backlighting, though, which feels like an odd omission for a living room keyboard. You can leave the mouse behind and settle into the couch, but finding an unfamiliar symbol during a movie might still mean turning on the very lamp you just switched off.

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