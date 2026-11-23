A phone camera will do for a quick check of your hair, right up until the screen goes dark and you’re left with a rather unhelpful reflection. Fancii & Co. took a rather different approach when it introduced its Mica compact. The rather unassuming LED mirror actually has a wireless charging pad in its lid, so the mirror can do something for the phone.

Inspiration for the shape was found in a pair of shallow bowls, which is a rather unlikely place to start looking for a phone charger. The bottom curves into your palm, while the lid has a flat top for the phone to rest on. The little notch along the seam gives a fingertip somewhere to go when it’s time to flip it open.

Designer: Lenny Ming Lo (Blangk) for Fancii & Co.

Open it in a dim hallway, and there’s a regular mirror for checking the whole picture and a 3x mirror for the bit of eyeliner that didn’t quite go as planned. Only the regular mirror has an LED border. You can cycle through three shades of white and dim each one, so the light doesn’t have to come on at full blast every time.

Once you’ve closed the compact, the same button that controls the light switches on wireless charging. A blue indicator next to the USB-C port tells you that mode is on, and your Qi-compatible phone can then rest face up on the lid. It makes more sense on the table while you’re eating than in a bag where the two can slide apart.

That side port works both ways. It’s where you plug in the compact to recharge its battery, but it also lets you send power to your phone over a cable. That’s useful if the phone doesn’t charge wirelessly, or if you’re standing at a gate with a boarding pass on your screen and nowhere to set the compact down while the line moves.

The battery is rated at 5,000 mAh, and the light and the phone draw from the same supply. Fancii puts the mirror’s lighting runtime at up to 10 hours on its dimmest setting or three at full brightness, before you give any of that charge away. The capacity tells you how much the compact stores, not how much reaches your phone.

At 5 inches long and 9.7 ounces, Mica asks for more room than you might give a plain compact. The glass is still glass, too, which makes this a different proposition from a charger you can toss in with your keys.

The pairing makes the most sense if a mirror was going in your bag anyway. Admittedly, there’s little reason to reach for a clamshell full of glass if all you ever need is a little more phone battery. But if you’ve already pulled it out to fix your makeup before dinner, you’ve got somewhere to set the phone while you look at the menu.

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