Larvikite has had a pretty glamorous career for a rock. It has dressed up bank entrances across Europe, turned up at Harrods in London and Galeries Lafayette in Paris, and been named Norway’s national rock, which I didn’t know countries did until this week. Now it has a new job: sitting in a tabletop fireplace and catching firelight. The fireplace is the LA\VIK by glør Design, a Berlin brand obsessed with Nordic winters, and the stone is the whole point. Tilt a chunk of larvikite the right way and silvery blue flashes pop out of the gray, an effect geologists call labradorescence.

glør piles rough chunks of the stone over pale sand inside a tall borosilicate glass cylinder, with a bioethanol flame rising from the middle. A brushed stainless steel base holds the stack together, and the whole thing looks like a geological cross-section with a campfire on top. As the flame shifts, different crystals can catch the light and flash blue. The LA\VIK comes in an 11-inch Studio size and a 15-inch full size. Neither needs a chimney or a power cord, and glør describes the burn as smokeless.

Designer: glør Design

Why glør Picked Norway’s National Rock Over Lava Stone

Most tabletop fireplaces bed their burners in black lava rock, which does one job well: looking like it survived a barbecue. Lava rock is porous and matte, so it swallows light instead of playing with it. Polished river pebbles swing the other way and make your fireplace look like a day spa. Larvikite’s feldspar crystals contain microscopic alternating layers that reflect light as a blue sheen. As the flame moves, that sheen can appear and disappear across the stone bed. glør also suggests using the warm stones as a diffuser, with a few drops of fragrance oil in scents like Nordic Forest Fir and Winter Lodge Cinnamon.

From the bottom up, the LA\VIK goes from a straight band of brushed steel to a neat layer of pale sand to a jumble of dark stone. The award jury singled out the contrast between the precisely finished metal and the irregular rock. glør’s wordmark is etched into the steel band, the only branding on the fireplace. Larvikite shimmers most when polished, so leaving these chunks rough means the blue comes and goes. I’d keep them rough, too. Half the fun is spotting a flash before it disappears.

A Campfire in a Bell Jar, Engineered to Stay Upright

The cylinder is made of borosilicate glass, the same low-expansion stuff used in lab beakers because it handles sudden temperature changes better than ordinary glass. You can see the flame from any side, and what glør calls the Indoor-Ring shapes it into a tidier tongue of fire. A flame control lets you turn it down, and a lid snuffs it out. glør says independent testing to EN 16647, the European standard for decorative alcohol-fueled fireplaces, covered stability, fuel containment, and surface temperatures. The brand says the flame went out in under 10 seconds in testing and recommends a ventilated room of at least 130 square feet (12 square meters).

The sand and stone make the LA\VIK heavy on purpose. The Studio stands about 11 inches tall (28 centimeters) and weighs roughly 17.6 pounds (8 kilograms), while the full size reaches 15 inches (38 centimeters) and weighs about 31 pounds (14 kilograms). The ballast sits low to help keep the fireplace upright. The trade-off is portability: nobody casually tosses 31 pounds into a tote, hence the steel carry handles. With 96.6 percent bioethanol, glør lists up to two hours per fill for the Studio and three for the full size, roughly one long dinner or one very committed movie.

Embers, a Town, and One Very Bold Backslash

Glør is the plural of glo, the Norwegian word for an ember, so the brand is basically named after the best part of a campfire. LA\VIK nods to Larvik, the coastal town that gave larvikite its name, with a backslash standing in for the R. I like to read it as a tiny flame leaning in the wind. Founders Jan and Sven say they dreaded long, dark winters and looked to Scandinavia for a better way to spend them: slowing down and gathering indoors. The photography leans into that mood, staging the LA\VIK on a forest cabin porch, in a garden doorway, and beside a half-read book on a spring balcony.

The LA\VIK took Top Design in the Home Product Design category at the 2026 European Product Design Award, run by the Farmani Group for both concepts and manufactured products. Fellow German brand Höfats uses guide plates to whip the flame of its SPIN table fire into a vortex. The LA\VIK’s flame is simpler, which leaves you watching the rocks as much as the fire. Colorways include Silver, Silver-Black, Black, and Black-White, and the Studio starts at €220, roughly $255. That buys you a slice of Norway’s national rock for your coffee table, which beats a flight to Larvik to go see it.

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