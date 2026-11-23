White tennis court lines run down the blue floor of Pininfarina’s Skywalk in Turin. Look through the windows and the perspective gives the game away: the plaza is about 20 feet below. The nearly 200-foot bridge was built for the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals to get players between Inalpi Arena, their lounge, and the Fan Village without sending them through the same ground-level routes as spectators. Even with the new practice court where fans could watch players warm up, the walk to get there could stay uneventful.

Pininfarina designed the Skywalk and a second installation called Stargate with the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation for the tournament, which ran from November 15 to 22. I like how plainly the bridge handles a problem that usually gets solved out of sight. In the photographs, you can see clear across the plaza beneath it. You can also see into the corridor from outside. The privacy here comes from having a route to yourself, not from disappearing behind a solid wall.

Designer: Pininfarina (Photos: Pierpaolo Ottaviano, CDP Smart Factory)

From ground level, the bridge is a straight row of windows with dark, translucent ribbons sweeping across it. One rises past the roofline while another dips below the floor. Pininfarina says the curves take their cues from the trajectory of a ball in a rally. I probably wouldn’t have guessed tennis from the exterior alone, and that’s part of why I like it. The windows give your eye a steady rhythm to follow, while the ribbons keep interrupting it. A perfectly straight crossing manages to look like it’s changing direction.

The interior is a little more literal. The court markings are the obvious tennis reference, but the lights do more for the space. Thin strips run up the sides and across the ceiling, turning each section of the corridor into a glowing rectangle. In the straight-on photographs, the rectangles get smaller and smaller until all that’s left is a door. It looks like a player tunnel dreamed up for a video game, which seems fair for a hallway that has its own court markings.

The less photogenic decision may be the more useful one. Pininfarina says the bridge was made from modules prefabricated off-site and assembled at the arena. The studio calls its approach Design for Manufacturing and Assembly, which means working out how the pieces will be made, transported, and joined while the design is still taking shape. That matters for a tournament that lasts eight days. A bridge built in sections can also be taken apart in sections, so the city doesn’t have to commit to a permanent overhead crossing just because it needed one for the event.

Over in Piazza San Carlo, Pininfarina curled the ribbon into Stargate, a ring outlined in light. Here the point was to give people a reason to stop. On November 13, all eight singles players, including Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, walked the Blue Carpet in the square. They paused to wave and pose for pictures before gathering for the official group photo. In that photo, the ring sits behind the players and the trophy, bright enough to frame the group without swallowing the stone backdrop.

Stargate is the one I’d expect to see in somebody’s camera roll. The Skywalk is the one I’d borrow for another sporting event. I like the idea that fans can get close to their favorite players at an occasion set aside for it, and that those same players can get to practice without every trip becoming an appearance. Pininfarina used much the same curve for both jobs. In the square, it gives you a place to look. At the arena, it gives the people you came to see a little room to get on with their day.

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