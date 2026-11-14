Vivo X500 Pro Max Review: Better Battery Life, Same Camera-First Appeal

PROS:

Great camera performance all-around



Excellent battery life



Bright and sharp LTPO OLED display



Flagship performance

CONS:

High price, especially for the 1TB photography kit bundle



Global photography kit omits the selfie monitor

RATINGS: AESTHETICS ERGONOMICS PERFORMANCE SUSTAINABILITY / REPAIRABILITY VALUE FOR MONEY EDITOR'S QUOTE: The Vivo X500 Pro Max delivers the camera experience I love, now backed by battery life I can trust. It’s a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts, but the price is steep.

Vivo has added “Max” to the name, but the X500 Pro Max is essentially the successor to the X300 Pro rather than an entirely new addition to the lineup. Following its September launch in China, the phone has now made its way to global markets. The family resemblance is clear, from the oversized circular camera island to the emphasis on Zeiss imaging, but updated camera sensors and a larger battery promise improvements where they matter.

Battery life was one of my frustrations with the X300 Pro, and software updates never quite brought it up to my expectations. That made me particularly interested in whether this generation could deliver better endurance alongside the photography experience that keeps drawing me back to Vivo. The extensive camera controls and optional telephoto extenders certainly give photography enthusiasts plenty to explore. But with prices starting at €1,499 (roughly $1,600), these improvements also need to make a convincing case for spending more.

Designer: Vivo

Aesthetics

The Vivo X500 Pro Max carries forward the design language of the X300 Pro, with a bold, round camera island taking center stage on a back panel that resembles frosted glass. The large circular module gives the phone a distinctive, camera-focused identity and an unmistakably flagship look. Vivo offers four color choices, including white, orange, gray, and black.

I received the gray variant, which features shimmering speckles that catch the light as you tilt the phone. The rear panel is subtly divided into two sections, with the entire upper section sitting slightly higher than the lower portion. A grid pattern adds visual interest around the camera island, contrasting with the solid lower section without changing the texture shared by both areas. Together, the subtle shimmer, patterned upper section, and prominent camera housing give the X500 Pro Max a premium look without making the design feel overly busy.

Ergonomics

Despite its large footprint, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is surprisingly comfortable to handle. The white, gray, and orange models measure 6.43 × 3.02 × 0.32 inches (163.32 × 76.82 × 8.12 mm) and weigh 8.08 ounces (229 grams). The black version is slightly thinner at 0.31 inches (7.95 mm) and lighter at 7.94 ounces (225 grams). Gentle curves along the frame and balanced weight distribution make the phone comfortable to grip during extended use. Even the prominent camera island doesn’t interfere with my natural grip.

The back panel has a pleasantly matte texture that resists fingerprints and smudges, keeping it looking clean even after hours of use. Vivo also retains the customizable Shortcut button on the left side of the phone, giving it more flexibility this time around. You can assign separate actions to a double press and a long press, making it useful for more than a single shortcut. Customization goes beyond choosing from a list of preset functions, giving you more control over how those shortcuts work.

Performance

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, built on a 2nm process. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with every configuration limited to 12GB of RAM. It runs OriginOS 7, and everyday performance is consistently smooth. Multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps are handled with impressive ease, with little to complain about even when pushing the phone hard.

The expansive 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display delivers sharp visuals, with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 144Hz. The full 144Hz is available only in select apps and games, so you won’t see that maximum refresh rate throughout the interface. The display has a stated peak brightness of 4,400 nits, and outdoor visibility is excellent, even in harsh sunlight. The stereo speakers are less impressive, offering serviceable sound for everyday listening without a particularly immersive experience.

As with last year’s Pro model, the X500 Pro Max places its main emphasis on the camera system co-engineered with Zeiss. Sensor sizes, megapixel counts, and focal lengths remain largely familiar. The changes this year focus on updated sensors, faster focusing, and improved HDR processing rather than a dramatic overhaul of the camera configuration.

The 50MP main camera uses a new Sony LYTIA L910 sensor in a 1/1.28-inch format, paired with LOFIC technology and an f/1.57 aperture. The 200MP telephoto camera gets the same 1/1.4-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP0 sensor found in the X300 Ultra. Completing the trio is a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 1/2.75-inch Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and autofocus.

Vivo continues to offer an extensive selection of manual controls and filters, which it calls color styles. You can fine-tune parameters including exposure, sharpness, highlights, shadows, grain, and vignette, among others. There’s plenty of room to shape the image to your taste rather than simply accepting the default processing. My favorite Humanistic mode has also been renamed Moment.

In use, the X500 Pro Max produces more vivid images than I’m accustomed to seeing from Vivo, particularly with the Vivid color style. If that isn’t your preference, switching color styles or adjusting individual parameters makes it easy to dial things back. Regardless of your preferred look, the phone takes excellent photos. The main camera delivers wide dynamic range and retains detail across varied lighting conditions. The telephoto lens produces crisp images with great detail and accurate white balance, making it a reliable option for portraits or distant subjects. I especially enjoyed taking black and white portrait with the telephoto lens.

For those choosing the top-tier package, the photography kit adds versatility. It is essentially the same kit offered with the X300 Ultra, including 200mm and 400mm telephoto extenders that attach over the 200MP telephoto camera using a dedicated case and adapter. The extra reach opens up more possibilities for photographing wildlife, sports, and distant landscape details. Sadly, the selfie monitor included in the Creator Kit for the Chinese market is absent from the global package.

Video has often taken a back seat to photography on smartphones. This year, though, brands are giving video capabilities more attention in their flagship phones. The X500 Pro Max continues that trend, particularly with its high-frame-rate recording options.

All cameras support 4K recording and Dolby Vision. The main camera can record 4K at up to 240 fps, while the telephoto supports 4K at up to 120 fps, giving you high-resolution slow-motion options at different focal lengths. The ultra-wide and front cameras both support 4K at up to 60 fps. For those who prioritize resolution, the main and telephoto cameras can also record 8K at 30 fps.

Video quality is very good overall, with sharp detail and effective stabilization. Beyond image quality, automatic subject tracking with auto framing is a particularly useful addition. You can choose full-body, half-body, or close-up framing depending on the shot you want. In my experience, it works impressively well, keeping the subject framed as they move from side to side or up and down.

Battery life is another meaningful improvement over the X300 Pro. My experience with that phone at launch was disappointing, and although software updates helped, its endurance never quite met my expectations. I’m happy to report that the X500 Pro Max’s larger 7,800mAh battery comfortably lasts a full day of super heavy use and two days of moderate use. Support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging rounds out a much more reassuring battery experience.

Sustainability

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is built for long-term durability, featuring both IP68 and IP69 ratings for robust protection against dust, water, and high-pressure jets. Its Vivo Armor Glass adds an extra layer of scratch and drop resistance, helping the device withstand daily wear and unexpected accidents. These measures ensure that the phone is equipped to handle the demands of everyday life and occasional mishaps without quickly showing signs of damage.

Vivo also promises five years of OS updates, which, while not the longest in the industry, still offers a decent level of long-term software support. This commitment provides peace of mind for most users looking to keep their devices secure and up to date. While these durability and software measures put the X500 Pro Max on par with other premium flagships, there remains room for growth in packaging sustainability and repairability.

Value

The Vivo X500 Pro Max starts at €1,499 (approximately $1,600 USD), placing it in the ultra-premium flagship category. For those who want the top-tier 1TB model bundled with the photography kit, the price climbs to €2,199 (around $2,350 USD). For context, last year’s X300 Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage was priced at €1,399, while the X300 Ultra with 1TB storage reached €2,000 in Europe without the photography kit. This year, Vivo follows a broader industry trend of higher pricing that is largely driven by increased memory costs and ongoing component shortages.

At these price points, the X500 Pro Max competes directly with high-end devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The strongest value is found if you are a photography enthusiast who appreciates Zeiss color science and advanced creative controls. If you do not need the photography kit, the X300 Ultra still stands as a compelling option since it offers even more robust camera hardware along with greater RAM and storage. Ultimately, while the X500 Pro Max impresses with its hardware and imaging capabilities, this year’s higher pricing is more a reflection of market pressures than unique upgrades from Vivo.

Verdict

The Vivo X500 Pro Max addresses my biggest frustration with the X300 Pro, delivering the battery endurance I wanted without losing the photography experience that keeps drawing me back to Vivo. The telephoto camera remains a highlight, particularly for portraits, while the extensive controls leave plenty of room to develop your own look. Video feels equally well considered, with sharp footage, effective stabilization, and genuinely useful auto framing. Add comfortable handling and consistently smooth performance, and this feels like a meaningful refinement of a familiar formula rather than a reinvention.

The harder part is the price, especially if you want the 1TB model bundled with the photography kit. The telephoto extenders are appealing, but the missing selfie monitor is disappointing. The X300 Ultra also deserves consideration if camera hardware matters more to you than the bundled accessories. For me, the X500 Pro Max’s appeal comes down to how much I enjoy creating with it, now backed by battery life I can trust. It is an expensive choice, but if photography and video are central to how you use your phone, there is plenty here to appreciate.

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