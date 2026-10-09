Amazon’s new Alexa tablets fix Fire’s biggest limitation with Google Play and Alexa+ support

Buying a tablet often comes down to what you want to do with it. Some people need a bigger screen for work, others want something comfortable for reading or binge-watching shows in bed, and many want a device that runs their favorite apps without fuss. The biggest advantage is that these tablets support the Google Play Store, giving users access to apps like YouTube, Gmail, and Google Docs instead of keeping them within Amazon’s app ecosystem.

Amazon’s new Alexa Tablet range, unlike the earlier Fire line-up, looks to cover these everyday needs with three models featuring 8.7-inch, 11-inch, and 12-inch displays. Prices start at $229.99, and US shipping begins October 14. This gives buyers another option in a market where the Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad 4, Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S series are familiar choices. Those tablets appeal to users looking for everything from premium performance to creative tools, but not everyone needs that level of capability. Amazon’s tablets take a more everyday approach, pairing Android apps with Alexa+ for help with tasks, recommendations, and content. For households already using Amazon services, the appeal is having a device for streaming, reading, browsing, and getting things done without stepping up to a more expensive flagship tablet.

Designer: Amazon

Click Here to Buy Now: $499

Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is the flagship model, featuring a 12-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2.8K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor delivers up to three times the CPU performance and nine times the graphics performance of the Fire Max 11, according to Amazon. The tablet includes 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, and up to 16 hours of video playback.

Buyers can choose between a standard display and an optional Nanomatte version designed to reduce glare while retaining detail and color accuracy. A higher-end configuration offers 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro also supports an optional keyboard and stylus for people who want to do some work on their tablet. The optional Pro Pen supports pressure sensitivity and tilt detection, while the magnetic Pro Keyboard connects without Bluetooth pairing. Prices start at $499.99, with the Nanomatte version starting at $549.99 and the 16GB/256GB configuration priced at $679.99.

Click Here to Buy Now: $499

Amazon Alexa Tablet 11

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 is designed for entertainment, browsing, and everyday multitasking. It features an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. An eight-core MediaTek processor paired with 8GB of RAM powers the tablet, while dual Dolby Atmos speakers provide its audio output. Amazon rates its battery life at up to 15 hours of video playback.

The aluminum-bodied tablet includes Alexa+ for voice and touch interactions, personalized recommendations, and contextual assistance. It also provides access to Google Play apps alongside Amazon services such as Prime Video, Kindle, Audible, and Amazon Music. Available in Graphite, Amethyst, and Matcha, the base configuration comes with 64GB of storage, while a 128GB option is available for an additional $50. Pricing starts at $329.99, with an ad-free version priced at $349.99. US shipping begins October 14, 2026.

Click Here to Buy Now: $329

Amazon Alexa Tablet 8

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 is the most portable model in the lineup, featuring an 8.7-inch display inside an aluminum body measuring 7.95mm thick and weighing 329g. Its compact form is intended for reading, web browsing, and streaming while travelling. The tablet uses an eight-core processor, supports Wi-Fi 6, and offers up to 14 hours of video playback.

Like its larger siblings, the device includes Alexa+ and access to the Google Play Store, expanding its usefulness beyond Amazon’s own applications. Its 1,340 × 800 display resolution is more modest than those of the other two models, reflecting its focus on portability and everyday use rather than premium visuals. The tablet comes in Graphite, Rosette, and Teal. Pricing starts at $229.99 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. A 4GB/128GB version costs $279.99, while the 8GB/128GB model is priced at $299.99. An ad-free option costs an additional $20, and US shipping begins on October 14, 2026.