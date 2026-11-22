A phone that can spot a warm patch around a window and project a diagram onto a wall has a different idea of being useful. The 8849 TANK 5 Pro brings thermal imaging and a 2K projector into a rugged smartphone, keeping tools for investigating, recording, and sharing together. You can check something, save what you find, then let everyone else see it without crowding around the screen.

That starts with the FLIR Lepton 3.1R thermal camera, which records surface-temperature differences rather than ordinary photographs. Its native 160×120 resolution comes with a 95° horizontal field of view, useful for framing more of an electrical cabinet or a section of wall from nearby. MyFLIR Pro provides spot and area measurements to help you compare warmer and cooler parts of the scene.

Designer: 8849

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Of course, a heat pattern only tells part of the story. A 50MP main camera lets you record the surrounding details, while a separate 50MP infrared night-vision camera helps when visible light is scarce. There’s also a 50MP telephoto camera for tighter framing and a 32MP front camera for calls. Keeping these different views on one device makes documenting an inspection a straightforward process.

The screen becomes a shared workspace for those different views. A 6.73-inch 3K AMOLED panel combines a 1440×3200 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing detail for reviewing photographs and smoother scrolling through maps. Its manufacturer-rated peak brightness reaches 3,000 nits, a useful specification when the next thing you need to check is outside rather than under office lighting.

Sharing those details doesn’t have to involve passing the phone around. Its built-in DLP projector offers 2K output at 2048×1080, with rated brightness of 220 lumens and laser autofocus. In a dim room or even with the lights on during the day, a wall becomes somewhere to discuss a floor plan or review photographs together. Later, the same hardware can put a movie on that wall without packing a separate projector.

There’s another way to share when a monitor is already nearby. DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode over USB-C supports external display output up to 4K through compatible equipment. That gives the phone two distinct ways to make information visible to a group: project onto a suitable surface, or connect to an existing screen. Either way, there’s no need to transfer your files to a presentation computer first.

Behind those specialized tools sits familiar smartphone hardware. Android 16 runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400e, paired here with 18GB of physical RAM and 512GB of storage. That combination gives maps, inspection apps, photographs, and documents a common home, with room to keep reference material alongside what you’ve captured. You can open the relevant app on the same device that collected the information.

The phone can also move between connections as your day changes. There’s 5G away from a router and Wi-Fi 7 for compatible networks, while eSIM support adds another way to manage a supported mobile plan. For someone traveling between locations, that means an option beyond swapping physical SIM cards. Sending a report or downloading a revised drawing remains part of the same phone-based routine.

The physical controls deserve some attention, too. Programmable side keys let you assign selected functions to buttons, putting frequently used tools a button press away instead of behind another set of menus. The integrated camping light offers a separate source of illumination when you’re checking equipment or sorting gear after sunset. Alongside its rugged enclosure, these details give the phone a purpose that extends beyond its touchscreen.

All of that hardware shares a 17,600mAh battery, with support for up to 120W wired charging and a fast charger included in the box. The capacity makes particular sense alongside a projector and an integrated light, features that ask a phone to keep working after its screen would normally go dark. Back at an outlet, charging becomes part of getting the kit ready, alongside packing cables and checking tomorrow’s route.

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