SlashVibe Gives AI Work a Dedicated Screen and a Detachable Voice Controller

AI tools can help draft a proposal, gather references, and tackle the little jobs that eat into your day. Keeping track of all that activity, however, can become a job of its own. SlashVibe gives those tasks a dedicated spot beside your computer, pairing a small display with a detachable voice controller so checking progress doesn’t always mean opening another conversation.

SlashVibe takes a familiar shape, with a hinged, 3.96-inch LCD above a compact base. There’s no tiny keyboard demanding that you relearn typing with your thumbs. Instead, three action keys and a two-axis joystick handle the shorter interactions. Your computer remains the place for full documents and detailed edits, while SlashVibe is designed around checking, selecting, and responding.

Designers: Changliang Liu, Yitian Wu, Shijun Xu (dooo design)

Click Here to Buy Now: $169 $249 ($80 off). Hurry, only a few left! Raised over $68,000.

Take that client proposal, for example. Gathering references and preparing a first draft are related jobs, but they’re still separate pieces of work. Instead, SlashVibe organizes supporting AI tasks under the responsibility they belong to. That gives the screen a purpose beyond showing a collection of busy agents, keeping the project you’re responsible for connected to the work you’ve handed off.

As those agents work, the display shows which sessions are running, finished, or waiting for you. Selecting one can bring its associated window to the front on your computer, while supported permission requests can be handled directly on SlashVibe. The small screen helps you find the thing that needs attention, rather than pretending it should contain your entire working day.

When the draft needs a different emphasis, the next instruction can be spoken instead of typed. Built-in dictation turns that explanation into editable text, with cleanup and formatting designed to make it easier to read. Separate Send and Cancel controls keep speaking and submitting from becoming the same action. After all, thinking out loud shouldn’t have to mean sending every unfinished thought.

The detachable controller makes that voice interaction more interesting than another microphone sitting on a desk. You can bring it closer to speak softly or lean back while composing an instruction, leaving the display where it’s easiest to see. It connects wirelessly to the display, which stays linked to the computer through USB-C. Viewing and speaking don’t have to happen in the same spot.

That split also gives the materials different roles. Sandblasted, anodized aluminum forms the display housing, base, and action keycaps, while the controller uses a plastic housing with soft-touch upper surfaces. Kailh ultra-low-profile mechanical switches sit beneath the keys. Those raised controls give the interface physical landmarks, a deliberate change from another layer of tiny icons competing for attention across your computer screen.

A meeting adds another layer to the same project. Physical recording controls, live notes, and contextual prompts extend SlashVibe beyond supervising agents. You could catch up on a missed point or find a follow-up question without turning your attention to an entirely different window. The joystick provides a way to move through those prompts while the conversation continues.

Afterward, action items become to-dos, with related work available to delegate to AI and full meeting notes available on the computer. A request for another comparison can become the next supporting task for the proposal. SlashVibe’s companion app supports macOS and Windows, and the company lists more than 20 compatible AI agents and tools, including Claude Code and Cursor. The proposal remains the thread connecting those separate sessions and decisions.

The software development kit (SDK) would let developers create dashboards or connect additional agents. A project-specific display could keep the proposal’s supporting work visible while the document itself stays open on the main screen. When another change comes to mind, the controller is already beside the keyboard. A spoken instruction can handle the adjustment while the larger screen stays devoted to the document.

Click Here to Buy Now: $169 $249 ($80 off). Hurry, only a few left! Raised over $68,000.

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