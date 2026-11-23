Set the Syitren R400 upright, and you can watch the CD spin through its clear lid. That stand matters on a shallow shelf, where a player that lies flat can take up more room than you want to give it. That’s the kind of design decision we looked for in November’s picks: a small change to something familiar that makes it easier to fit into a room or a routine.

The Analog Capsule Camera looks like a film canister you’d pull out of your bag, right up until you spot the lens. Acer’s Sospiro A70 puts a second screen beside its rear camera so you can see who’s in the shot when you turn the phone around for a selfie. These are our five editorial picks for November, chosen for their design rather than their release dates or hands-on testing.

1. Acer Sospiro A70 5G Phone

Turn most phones around to take a selfie with the main camera, and you lose your viewfinder. The Acer Sospiro A70 puts it right beside the lens. Its 1.88-inch rear display lets you check the framing while using the 64MP main camera, which is useful when you’re trying to fit several people into the shot. The screen sits inside a camera panel that dips into a V, giving Senwa Global’s Acer-branded phone a recognizable back without making the extra display look tacked on.

The less conspicuous hardware might matter more over time. The 3.5mm jack keeps wired headphones usable without an adapter, and you can add up to 1TB via microSD once the built-in 256GB starts filling up. The main display makes a different bargain: 120Hz can make scrolling look fluid, but 720 × 1600 pixels across 6.67 inches won’t make fine text especially crisp.

What we like

The rear screen makes the main camera usable for selfies without guessing at the framing.

The headphone jack and microSD slot let you keep using accessories you may already own.

What we dislike

The large main display has a relatively modest HD+ resolution.

2. Analog Capsule Camera

The Analog Capsule borrows the shape of a 35mm film canister, right down to the packaging. The joke is that the canister is the camera. Inside its cylindrical plastic body are a lens, a 1-megapixel sensor, and a tiny display for reviewing shots. It is listed at $55, and at about 25 grams before adding a memory card, it’s small enough to hang from a bag using the included strap. Think of it as a camera you can bring along without deciding to pack a camera.

Despite the name, everything it captures is digital. It saves to microSD, supports cards up to 32GB, and connects over USB-C, so there’s no film to develop. The modest sensor and 80 × 160 pixel display make the design better suited to casual snapshots than anything you’ll want to crop heavily or inspect on the spot. That makes it a curious companion to a phone rather than a replacement. You get a separate shutter to reach for without taking on a separate film workflow.

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What we like

The light body and included strap make a second camera easy to carry.

Digital storage keeps the film canister design free of film and processing costs.

What we dislike

A 1 megapixel sensor leaves little room for cropping.

The small screen is better for a quick check than for judging fine detail.

3. Syitren R400 CD Player

ORGDOT designed the Syitren R400 around a part most CD players take for granted: the lid. The clear protective shell detaches from the rounded body, so you can decorate it without committing a sticker to the player itself. An included stand lets the R400 sit upright instead of lying flat with its controls facing the ceiling. On a shallow shelf, that changes how much room the player needs and makes the disc part of what you see while it plays.

The R400 has no built-in speaker. That’s worth knowing before you picture it playing straight out of the box, but it makes sense if you already have wired headphones, powered speakers, or a Bluetooth speaker you like. The player sends audio over Bluetooth 5.3 or a 3.5mm connection and reads CDs, CD-Rs, and CD-RWs. Syitren lists it at $99.99. Its cable recess is a small but thoughtful touch, routing the charging lead out of the way when the player is on display.

What we like

The detachable cover and included stand make it easy to personalize and display.

Wired and Bluetooth outputs let it work with an existing listening setup.

What we dislike

It needs separate headphones or a speaker for playback.

Syitren lists a full recharge at four hours or more.

4. Battery-Free Amplifying iSpeakers

Ooi Masato’s iSpeakers is closer to a phone stand than to a Bluetooth speaker. The Japanese-made body is shaped from duralumin, an aluminum alloy, with a slot for the phone and a chamber that channels sound from its built-in speaker. If you already put your phone down on the kitchen counter to listen to a podcast, using the dock adds almost nothing to that routine. The phone handles playback as usual, and there’s no second device to pair or charge.

At about 4.5 inches across, the dock can live in the same spot where you already set down your phone. The detail to check is the slot: the phone needs to fit, and a bulky case could get in the way. The base model is listed at $179, with optional +Bloom and +Jet attachments sold separately to redirect the sound. That’s a substantial price for a passive accessory, especially if what you want is a speaker that can play independently of your phone.

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What we like

There’s no battery to charge or Bluetooth connection to set up.

The dock gives your phone a place to sit while it plays.

What we dislike

Phone and case fit are worth checking before buying.

The sound-directing attachments cost extra on top of the $179 base price.

5. Divoom FlowToo

The Divoom FlowToo makes sense on a nightstand where an alarm clock and a sound machine already compete for space. It combines both with a Bluetooth speaker, and Divoom lists it at $99.99 before discounts. Its library of more than 90 sounds includes options such as rain and ocean waves, so you don’t need to stream a loop from your phone at bedtime. In the morning, the alarm can gradually raise the volume and bring up a soft light on the display.

A dial on top adjusts volume, while the orange joystick on the front handles menus. That’s a useful split: turning down the sound doesn’t require navigating the 2.26-inch screen. The display can show different clock faces or react to music, and the Divoom app adds more options for personalization. The tradeoff is that a screen versatile enough to be fun during the day takes a little more managing at night. Turning it fully off takes a long press on a small button.

What we like

The onboard sound library can play without your phone streaming beside the bed.

A dedicated volume dial keeps a common adjustment out of the menus.

What we dislike

Adding clock faces from Divoom’s gallery means using the phone app.

Switching off the display is less direct than turning down the volume.

Make room for the gadget that changes a habit

The clearest reason to add one of these is that it changes something you already do. If you keep leaving a mouse at home because it makes your sleeve bulge, the folding design solves a real problem. If your CDs are gathering dust and you already own decent headphones, the R400 gives those discs a way back into rotation. In both cases, the gadget earns its place before you count up the features.

The FlowToo makes the opposite case: it earns room by taking over jobs you might already give to several devices. That’s worth more on a crowded nightstand than on an empty one. And the little film canister camera doesn’t need to replace anything at all. Its best argument is that you might reach for it at a moment when you wouldn’t bother to take your phone out. That’s a modest job, but it’s a clear one.

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