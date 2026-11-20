Pleasure-Way has been in the RV industry for decades, to say the least, but it’s never ventured into the camping trailer form of things before. Now that it has actually taken the plunge, the American builder is ensuring that it brings to the fore a form factor that is slightly different in appearance, vivid in its color scheme, and has more customization options to suit the needs of every type of adventure seeker.

The new camping trailer from the house of Pleasure-Way is called the Everbound Luxury Travel Trailer. It is an interesting take on a 21.5-foot travel trailer. The manufacturer has focused heavily on the material and quality of construction and chalked out all the details to near perfection. Whether it is to place the fiberglass body on a dual-axle trailer or slap it with a curved glass front.

Designer: Pleasure-Way

The new Everbound is the company’s first caravan ever, but you don’t feel that at all by looking at its exterior and the well-fashioned interior. Inside the enticing exterior formed with a curved glass façade and plenty side windows for ample natural, you have a comfortable place to live, relax, dine and spend time.

The interior is where the things get really interesting. The Everbound Luxury Travel Trailer, according to Pleasure-Way, is available in three different floor plans. You can choose from either a U-Lounge seating layout for an open and special feel inside, or if you travel with the family have a classic dinette setup by the panoramic windows. If these don’t impress you, and your family requires an entertainment area, then you can choose the entertainment lounge with a two-person loveseat facing a 43-inch LED smart TV and an electric fireplace.

Once you have selected the floor plan of your choice, you have sorted the front living space of the camping trailer. Toward the rear, you have space for sleeping, and in the middle, the kitchen and bathroom occupy the space. The raised twin beds in the rear provide the owner with a comfortable place to settle in after the long day on the road. The company offers a choice to transform the twin beds into a king-size bed for larger sleeping space. The large windows provide plenty of natural light and provide a good view of the surrounds. The camper provides plenty of overhead storage, so that you can have all the necessary items in proximity when in bed.

The galley makes practical use of the small space. You get ample cabinets below the countertop, which is occupied by a portable induction cooktop. When you’re not cooking, the cooktop can be stored away to offer space for prep and serving. The kitchen also features a 5.5 cu. ft. refrigerator, microwave, and a sink. On the opposite side of the kitchen (which is right adjacent to the entrance) is the bathroom. The bathroom is pretty spacious as well, with a 32-inch enclosed shower and a residential-style foot-flush toilet. The bathroom also has a cabinet for storage and a large opening window for ventilation.

Everbound Travel Trailer, which weighs 5,800 lb (2,631 kg), isn’t designed to be rugged or help you survive off- the-grid. Yet it comes with a 460-Ah lithium-ion battery, a 3,000-W inverter, a 500 W solar system, and a 95 L fresh water tank. You can get the trailer for a starting price of roughly $91,000.

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