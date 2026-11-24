Taking a call through your earbuds used to mean following the wire to a button instead of tapping around your ear and hoping you got the gesture right. Commodore’s $50 Talkback wired in-ear monitors bring back that little remote, microphone and all. The earbuds were developed with audio company FiiO, but the handiest bit needs no explanation once you’ve found it on the cord.

The remote doesn’t even try to hide what it is. Its clear casing puts the little green circuit board and three buttons on display, while the earpieces go in a different direction with silver-colored, die-cast zinc alloy shells. The rainbow Commodore badges look right at home there, although the little red and blue collars do the more useful job of telling the two sides apart.

Designer: Commodore, FiiO

Those collars sit where the cable bends up and over each ear, so the wire doesn’t simply hang from the bottom of the earbuds. The tips are designed to seal against your ears and soften outside noise without electronic noise cancellation. How much of the train you hear in the bit between songs will depend on how well those tips fit, of course.

You can pause a podcast or turn it down from the cord, which is handy when someone asks you a question and your phone is buried in a coat pocket. The microphone sits in that same remote, ready for a call on a compatible device. An old music player can leave that part of the design happily unemployed while you listen.

Commodore made the Talkback to go with its Callback 8020 flip phone, which has a dedicated chip to turn digital audio into the analog signal the earphones need. There’s nothing proprietary about the right-angle 3.5 mm plug, though. It’ll fit a laptop with a headphone jack just as well, but a phone with only a USB-C port will need a compatible audio adapter.

Inside each shell, a carbon-based dome about 0.4 inches across moves air to make sound, and a C-shaped tube helps shape the bass. FiiO uses a similar arrangement in its FD11 earphones, right down to the choice of zinc alloy for the housing. Those similarities don’t tell you if the two pairs use exactly the same driver, much less how alike they’ll sound.

Commodore lists the Talkback at $50 before tax in its online store, but it’s still a preorder with no confirmed shipping date. The product listing doesn’t give a measured frequency response or say what replacement cable fits the earpieces. That last detail is worth knowing on a pair whose cord you’ll wind around your hand and shove in a pocket.

A cord is still a nuisance if you’re getting up from a laptop every few minutes or fishing a phone out of a bag. At a desk, though, it’s a different story. You can switch from music to a call without checking a battery. Unplug at the end of the day, and there’s nothing else to put back on charge.

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