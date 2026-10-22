INMO GO3 AI Glasses Review: Putting Information in Your Line of Sight

PROS:

Interchangeable batteries offer near-uninterrupted use



Familiar frame styling keeps the design approachable



Adjustable temples and nose pads help personalize the fit



In-view translation into 98 languages reduces the need to check a phone

CONS:

Swapping batteries require a 5-second reboot



Optional prescription lenses don't support hyperopia (farsightedness)

RATINGS: AESTHETICS ERGONOMICS PERFORMANCE SUSTAINABILITY / REPAIRABILITY VALUE FOR MONEY EDITOR'S QUOTE: The INMO GO3 AI Glasses pair familiar eyewear styling with practical translation tools and the convenience of swappable batteries.

Looking down at a phone to translate a conversation can interrupt the exchange it’s supposed to help. Reading presentation notes creates a similar problem, pulling attention away from the people in front of you. The INMO GO3 AI Glasses bring those words into view instead, putting translation and presentation tools inside a familiar rectangular frame that doesn’t require a dramatic change in personal style.

That familiar shape is only part of the appeal, though. Adjustable contact points, discreet controls, and, most importantly, a replaceable battery give the GO3 a practical foundation beyond its display. Together, they suggest an approach to smart glasses that puts everyday wear on equal footing with software features. How convincingly the GO3 brings those priorities together comes down to a few details, starting with the frame itself.

Designer: INMO

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Aesthetics

The INMO GO3’s rectangular lenses and softened corners give it the outline of conventional eyewear, although the frame has more substance than a pair of reading glasses. That’s a reasonable visual compromise, of course, given what it packs inside. The thicker brow provides room for the display hardware while giving the front a confident shape, rather than leaving its components looking like something awkwardly attached afterward.

The dark matte finish does much of the visual work. It gives the broad surfaces a quieter presence than glossy plastic would, while the small red accents around the hinges add a bit of personality. Thankfully, the color doesn’t spread across the frame. There’s enough contrast to make the details interesting without making the glasses look like equipment borrowed from a gaming setup.

The GO3 utilizes aluminum alloy and polyamide for the construction with a CNC-finished, fingerprint-resistant surface. It’s not an entirely metal object, which makes sense when you consider that the electronics also add their own weight to the equation. The frame and temples share a restrained finish instead of competing for attention through contrasting textures.

The slim temples measure around 8mm, keeping the side profile from becoming an oversized box. The curved ends retain the familiar outline of glasses, even with additional hardware inside. It isn’t dainty eyewear, admittedly, but the shape avoids the visor treatment that would make a business lunch feel like a technology demonstration.

The camera is integrated into the front rather than perched above it, and the controls follow the temples. These details help the INMO GO3 read as a somewhat fashionable object instead of gadgets sharing a frame. A supplied camera cover also provides a way to obscure the lens when recording isn’t appropriate, especially given the current conversations around smart glasses.

Ergonomics

At approximately 58 grams, the INMO GO3 has the weight of electronics to accommodate as well as the frame itself. Comfort depends on more than the number on the specification sheet. The relationship between the nose pads, temples, and ears matters as much. There’s a focus on those contact points, rather than relying on a lightweight label to explain away the fitting process.

Air-cushion nose pads support the front, while the temples offer 15 degrees of adaptive movement, at least on paper. That flexibility gives the frame room to accommodate differences in head shape. Naturally, there will be cases when the head shape just won’t fit, but INMO has tried to accommodate as many head sizes as possible.

Given we’re talking about glasses, prescription support is another important piece of that everyday equation. The GO3 uses an insert system, with INMO’s current lenses supporting nearsightedness and astigmatism, though not farsightedness. That won’t cover every prescription, but it gives supported wearers a way to combine vision correction and the display.

Operating the glasses doesn’t have to depend on talking to them. Temple touch controls and physical power and GO buttons provide alternatives, while the companion app handles setup and settings. When you’re around people or somewhere that requires a degree of silence, a discreet gesture is often preferable to a spoken command, and familiar controls help make the wearable format a little less foreign.

Performance

The INMO GO3’s binocular green Micro-LED display uses optical waveguides, with a 640×480 resolution and a 30-degree field of view. Adjustable brightness is listed up to 1,500 nits, which is plenty even for the bright outdoors. That said, those specs clearly mark it as something more for text and guidance rather than a miniature cinema. Green lettering has a slightly retro character, but a translation or the next line of a speech doesn’t need a full-color backdrop to be useful.

Translation, of course, is the primary use case for these glasses, and the numbers are admittedly impressive. INMO lists 78 source languages and 98 target languages online, with subtitles appearing in view rather than on a phone held between speakers. Offline support covers nine languages on Android and 13 on iOS, and future updates promise even more. The phone still needs to stay paired to a phone, of course, but a missing internet connection needn’t end every supported conversation.

For presentations, the teleprompter moves the script from a desk into the speaker’s field of view, allowing for a more natural-looking stage presence. There’s automatic voice-following advancement in 17 languages (including English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Thai, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Dutch, and Italian), alongside manual scrolling from the temple. Other languages will be displayed, depending on the document uploaded by the user, but the pages for unsupported languages can’t be automatically turned by voice. Very few will be sitting close enough to realize you’re not exactly looking at them, but at least you won’t be spending half of the presentation staring down at your notes.

The GO3 also offers features better used in meetings, such as recording, transcription, and AI summaries for later review. Walking and cycling directions, an AI assistant powered by ChatGPT and Gemini, and photo translation extend the same idea beyond work scenarios: put a useful answer nearby without making a phone screen the center of every activity.

Admittedly, many AI smart glasses offer similar features, but the INMO GO3’s killer feature is its interchangeable battery system. One 270mAh battery is installed in the glasses, with one spare included. Continuous use yields around 3 hours on a full charge, which is probably more than enough for most use cases. The 1,300mAh battery charging case offers three to four more charges, so you practically get a full day’s worth in total.

Where it gets interesting is how you can swap out the dead battery on the tip of the GO3 with the spare in the charging case. It’s quick and convenient, but not entirely seamless. The glasses will shut down when you pull out the battery, but plugging a fresh one in boots it up in just a few seconds. It does mean you have to briefly stop what you’re doing or make sure you’re not in the middle of something critical, but it’s better than waiting for minutes for the glasses to charge up.

Sustainability

The replaceable battery has a longer-term benefit beyond getting through a busy afternoon. An aging power cell doesn’t automatically have to take the entire pair of glasses out of service. INMO lists a replacement battery at $49, making that component a separate ownership expense. That’s a useful piece of product design: the part expected to wear with repeated charging doesn’t have to remain permanently sealed inside.

That doesn’t establish a complete sustainability story, and there’s no need to pretend otherwise. The reviewed specifications don’t establish recycled material content, comprehensive component repairability, or an end-of-life program. The more defensible advantage is the ability to keep the same frame in service when its battery needs replacing. Thoughtful care still matters, particularly for the lenses and hinges, but accessible power replacement is a concrete place to start.

Value

At $699, currently discounted to $509, the INMO GO3 asks for a commitment beyond casual curiosity. The standard package includes the glasses, installed battery, single spare, and battery charging case. That’s a coherent starting point, with the power system already accounted for. The value comes from using the display repeatedly, rather than paying for a collection of functions that remain untouched save for a few presentations or travels abroad.

The useful comparison is between priorities, rather than a contest over the longest feature list. Camera-and-audio glasses answer a different need from eyewear that puts text in view, while entertainment-focused displays serve another purpose again. For someone moving between multilingual conversations and presentations, the GO3’s combination is easier to justify. That it can also be your travel companion and AI assistant brings added value to the table, especially when you don’t look like a walking technology advertisement.

Verdict

The INMO GO3’s most appealing quality is how its design keeps returning to recognizable habits. Wear glasses, follow a conversation, glance at a script, and change a battery when necessary. The technology adds steps of its own, of course, but the physical form doesn’t ask for an entirely new routine. Its familiar outline and adaptable contact points give the translation and presentation tools a sensible place to live.

Travelers, presenters, and people working across languages have the clearest reasons to appreciate that combination. A paired phone remains part of most workflows, and battery changes belong between tasks, but neither qualification takes away the appeal of information placed closer to the conversation. There’s something refreshingly practical about glasses that leave room for ordinary interactions, even when a little green text is helping them along.

Click Here to Buy Now: $509 $699 ($190 off). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours!