The Aria 20 gives its living room something easily lost in a tiny house: a clearly defined place to sit. Built by Georgia-based Dragon Tiny Homes, this 20-foot house on wheels places a dedicated lounge alongside a compact kitchen, with sleeping space overhead. The available inventory model lists 170 square feet downstairs, plus an approximately 91-square-foot loft. Its appeal lies in how deliberately those areas are divided.

Outside, two-tone engineered wood siding and a metal roof give the house a straightforward, residential character. It sits on a double-axle trailer, while the interior pairs shiplap walls with vinyl flooring. The lounge accommodates a sofa, with a television mounted nearby and a mini-split unit above. Large windows punctuate the living area, keeping the compact room visually connected to its surroundings.

Designer: Dragon Tiny Homes

The kitchen follows a galley arrangement, with a two-burner cooktop and a sink rather than an expansive cooking zone. This particular build adds a 7.1-cubic-foot stainless steel refrigerator, a range hood, upper cabinets, and a pantry cabinet. Those additions matter in a house where groceries and cookware need somewhere to go. A small dining and working nook provides a surface for one person, a useful inclusion with an obvious limit.

Storage continues into the staircase, which incorporates cupboards and shelving instead of leaving the space beneath the treads unused. It’s a sensible consolidation of two necessities: getting upstairs and putting things away. Dragon also includes shelving below the kitchen counter on this unit. Together, these choices assign storage to circulation and furniture zones rather than demanding another freestanding cabinet.

Upstairs, the loft has room for a king-size mattress, according to the builder. A built-in privacy wall gives the sleeping area some separation from the room below. This remains a low-ceilinged loft, though, rather than a bedroom with standing room. For anyone considering daily use, the question is less about mattress size than willingness to climb stairs every night and accept limited headroom at the top.

The bathroom occupies the opposite end from the lounge, fitting a shower, toilet, and sink into the compact plan. Dragon’s general Aria specification describes a sliding barn door, which avoids reserving floor space for a hinged door’s swing. The inventory listing also identifies provision for a combination laundry appliance, though buyers should confirm the included equipment.

Dragon currently lists this upgraded Aria 20 at $49,950, discounted from $55,695; the model’s advertised base price is $50,000. That distinction matters because the cabinets, refrigerator, television, and other additions belong to this inventory package. The most convincing part of the design is its allocation of space: a permanent bed upstairs leaves room downstairs for a sofa that doesn’t have to become one. The compromise is making that upstairs trip routine.

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