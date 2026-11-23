Your phone replaced your camera, your iPod, your alarm clock, and your GPS, and honestly nobody filed a complaint. Now the same thing is happening on kitchen counters. The microwave, air fryer, and countertop convection oven used to be three separate boxes fighting over the same two outlets, and appliance makers are folding them into one. Toshiba’s OptiChef PRO MAX combines microwave, air fry, convection, broil, and a combination mode in a single 1.3-cubic-foot countertop unit. It even borrows a little phone DNA: a 2.4-inch color screen that displays menus instead of cryptic codes.

The trick is keeping five functions from feeling like five instruction manuals, and Toshiba gives that job to the color screen. Inside are a top-mounted fan and heating element for air frying, an inverter for continuous microwave power, and a humidity sensor intended to help food reheat evenly without drying out. Toshiba says the cavity fits a 13-inch pizza or a whole chicken, covering a fair amount of weeknight cooking and holiday prep. Its microwave lineage stretches back to 1959, when it completed Japan’s first microwave oven. Launched in April 2025, the PRO MAX sits at the top of the OptiChef family.

Designer: TOSHIBA

Click Here to Buy Now: $349.99 $479.99 (27% off). Hurry, deal ends on 30th Nov 2026!

A 2.4-Inch Color Screen Replaces the Microwave’s Secret Codes

For decades, microwave keypads have spoken in riddles, with numbered presets and abbreviations that send you hunting for a manual you threw out in 2014. The OptiChef PRO MAX swaps those codes for a 2.4-inch color screen with plain-language menus, paired with an LED-backlit touch keypad for those midnight snack runs. Toshiba includes 25 preset auto menus and one-touch sensor reheat. The body is a wide, low silver box, 21.8 inches across and 12.8 inches tall (55.4 by 32.5 cm), with proportions closer to a countertop oven than a dorm-room microwave. Opening the door takes two moves: lift and hold a release trigger, then pull the handle.

Toshiba keeps every instruction on the front panel, right where your hands already are, so nobody has to dig out a phone mid-recipe. I like that bet, because appliances get used by whoever happens to be hungry, and that person rarely wants to unlock anything first. Each extra cooking mode is one more chance for someone to give up, jab the start button, and hope for the best. Plain-language menus shrink that risk, turning air fry or combi mode into an option you simply pick from a list. Readable menus could save everyone, grandparents included, another trip to the manual.

Five Cooking Modes in One Cavity

The microwave uses Toshiba’s Origin Inverter, which delivers continuous power rather than the on-off pulsing a conventional microwave uses at lower settings. The aim is to warm Tuesday’s leftover lasagna without turning the edges to lava while the center stays cold. The built-in humidity sensor monitors moisture during heating to help regulate reheating, while ChefDefrost varies power levels for more even thawing, handy when the chicken is still a brick at 5 p.m. Broil handles bubbly cheese tops and a final hit of color on a gratin.

ChefFry Plus handles air frying with a top-mounted fan and heating element, a layout also used in dedicated air fryer ovens. The fan circulates hot air around the food for crisping, while convection baking covers roasted vegetables, cookies, or a tray of potatoes on the side. Combi mode pairs microwave energy with convection heat, which Toshiba says helps dishes such as whole chicken and casseroles cook faster and more evenly. Running both methods together could be useful when dinner needs to hit the table by 6:30.

Sized for Real Counters, Priced for Black Friday

At 1.3 cubic feet (roughly 37 liters), the OptiChef PRO MAX sizes its cavity for family dinners and holiday sides. A 13.6-inch turntable sits inside, wide enough for that 13-inch pizza. The microwave delivers 1,100 watts of output from 1,250 watts of input and runs on a standard 120-volt outlet. Measure your counter before ordering, because the unit needs ventilation space above, beside, and behind it, plus room for the door to swing fully open. Toshiba’s manual lists the exact clearances, so check them against that tempting gap under your upper cabinets.

Toshiba links the design to its “Details Matter” philosophy and the Japanese idea of takumi, a craftsman’s attention to detail. It also bills itself as America’s No. 1 countertop microwave oven brand, citing Circana retail tracking data.* For the holidays, the TOSHIBA OptiChef PRO MAX is scheduled to drop from its $479.99 list price to $349.99, a 27% cut, from November 16 to 30, 2026. That puts the promotion just ahead of Thanksgiving, when counter space tends to become especially precious.

Click Here to Buy Now: $349.99 $479.99 (27% off). Hurry, deal ends on 30th Nov 2026!

*Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US Small Appliances, Dollars, 12 ME Aug 2026.

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