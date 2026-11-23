A pendant lamp can look sensible from the doorway and a little too conspicuous once you sit down to eat. You’re looking up now, and an exposed bulb makes a rather distracting dinner guest. Secto Design’s Octo Tre 4242 is the smallest of its Octo pendants, built to fit over a smaller table without giving up the slatted shade that screens the light source.

At 12.2 inches across and 15.4 inches tall, the Tre is a fair bit smaller than the Octo Small, which is 17.7 inches across despite its name. The original, however, spans a whopping 21.3 inches in comparison. Those extra inches can be lovely above a long dining table, but they’re harder to justify in a breakfast nook where there’s barely room to slide out a chair.

Designer: Seppo Koho (Secto Design)

The shade still gets its shape from thin strips of birch that flare out from a narrow neck and turn inward again at the bottom. They’re pressed into shape and assembled by hand in Heinola, Finland. The gaps are as important as the wood. Hang the pendant in front of a window, and you’ll still see bits of daylight between the ribs.

Advances in lighting technology are what made the smaller Octo possible. In Secto’s global specifications, the Tre uses a small G9 LED bulb where both larger models take a screw-in E27. A smaller bulb leaves less hardware to hide in an open shade. You can still replace it, of course, although the fixture calls for an LED rated at no more than 7 watts.

The slats are designed to conceal the light source, which is a useful distinction from a cage pendant that puts its bulb on display. The lower rim is open. Sit across the table, and you’re looking through the ribs at a slant. Stand beside it or lean in to clear the plates and you’re looking from a different angle, even though the lamp hasn’t moved.

The Octo Tre comes with about 71 inches of fabric-covered cord, with room in the ceiling cup to tuck away the excess. That gives you leeway to hang one low over a table or stagger a few in a taller room. Over a long counter, a row of smaller shades can follow the length of the surface without one big globe claiming the middle.

The Octo Tre 4242 is available in a variety of wooden finishes. Alongside natural birch, you can choose white or black laminate or a walnut veneer over the birch. The version Secto lists on its global page runs on 220 to 240 volts, and a 120-volt US model hasn’t been confirmed.

Over a table for two, the benefit is easier to see without the other Octos around. A shade a little wider than a dinner plate can mark out the table without making the corner feel like it belongs to the lamp. From the chair, you can still see a bit of the room between the slats, even after the window goes dark.

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