Kodak is bringing the nostalgic photography format into the connected-device era with the new SlideTag, a miniature keychain that combines a color E Ink photo display with Bluetooth tracking capability. Developed by Reto Production, the company behind the Kodak Charmera miniature digital camera, SlideTag reimagines the traditional 35mm photographic slide as a portable digital accessory that can display personal memories while helping users keep track of their belongings.

Measuring 39.3 x 46 x 7.58 mm and weighing just 16.6 grams, SlideTag is designed to attach to keys, bags, or other everyday accessories. The appearance takes inspiration from the cardboard-mounted slides once used in photographic projectors, with a small display occupying the space traditionally reserved for film. The 1.54-inch color E Ink screen has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and uses six colors to reproduce images.

Designer: Kodak and Reto Production

Users can transfer up to 12 photographs to the device using the Kodak Memory Link app, available for iOS and Android. Images can be displayed as a gallery, with the next photograph selected with a double press of the physical button on the back, or as an automatic slideshow that can change as frequently as once a day. The app also provides editing options, including filters and stickers, before images are transferred to the device.

Beyond photographs, the display can serve several practical purposes. Users can upload custom QR codes linking to websites or social profiles, display digital business card information, create personalized name badges, or keep a small to-do list, calendar, and countdown visible. This gives the SlideTag a little more utility than a conventional miniature photo frame. The second major function is Bluetooth-based item tracking.

Kodak SlideTag supports Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find Hub, allowing users to locate it through the respective smartphone ecosystems. It also includes a built-in 75 dB buzzer for locating the device nearby, such as when it is buried inside a bag or misplaced around the house. The stated Bluetooth tracking range is up to 30 meters. However, unlike dedicated trackers with ultra-wideband technology, the SlideTag does not offer precise directional guidance when searching for a nearby object.

Power comes from a replaceable CR2032 coin-cell battery, which can be accessed by twisting open the rear cover with a coin. The device has an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and water splashes, although it is not waterproof. If you are curious, the saved photographs and tracking settings are retained when the battery is replaced.

Kodak SlideTag is available for $34.99 per unit, with eight standard retro designs distributed through blind boxes, meaning buyers do not know which design they will receive. A ninth metallic silver secret edition adds a collectible element. Those who prefer a complete collection can purchase all eight standard designs together for $280. Each package also includes a keyring, collectible poster, miniature film strip, and a slide frame that can accommodate an actual 35mm photographic slide.

By combining a personal photo display, everyday information, and item tracking in a compact, retro-inspired form, SlideTag offers a different take on the digital keychain, as it gives you the leverage to carry a small collection of cherished memories and doubles as a cute little tracker.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover