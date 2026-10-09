Wild Land PickupMate Trunk turns your pickup into two-story camping space at the push of a button

If you’re like me, constantly looking for a new way to carry, camp, and explore with the pickup, chances are you’ve heard about Wild Land. Yes, the same manufacturer that brought the lightest, most spacious rooftop tent for an off-roader to Kickstarter. Now the manufacturer is playing it different, not just releasing a truck cap, but a versatile alternative that opens up a multi-story living space on the truck bed, which installs using a remote control or onboard control.

The Wild Land PickupMate Trunk, as the new camping solution from Wild Land is called, is designed for pickup owners who want more versatility without complicated modification. The Trunk thus turns the truck bed into a customizable space, ensuring that the original flexibility, usability, and off-road clearance remain unhindered.

Designer: Wild Land

Created with convenience in mind, the camping solution mounts onto the truck bed without drilling. Its lightweight folding structure installs with strong multi-point support. It can triple as a truck cap, rooftop tent, and a storage box, a combination that you will not get in any other alternative to the Trunk. Its dual-level layout is the striking aspect, which opens up the space from a box shape into a two-story living space, ideal for 2-3 people.

What makes the PickupMate Trunk really interesting is its electro-actuated scissor-lift frame that mounts onto the upper perimeter of the pickup bed. Instead of manually setting up an entire camp, you can expand or fold the structure in mere seconds at the push of a button. It supports remote and app control, making it easy to switch between the compact storage configuration and expanded living space whenever you want. Its folding structure also allows it to return to a compact form when the extra living space is not needed.

When it is deployed, the dual-level layout offers up to 9 feet of interior height, creating a spacious environment you would typically expect from a pickup bed setup. The first level provides a compact living area, while the second level expands into a larger space, with interior dimensions reaching 118 inches in length. Wild Land has also paid attention to the details that make a camping space more comfortable for camping, overlanding, hunting, and even fishing.

It has been provided with panoramic windows that allow natural light and ventilation, opening up the living area to the surroundings. Integrated lighting, power, and smart controls offer convenience, while a built-in 4.0 surround sound system means your entertainment is taken care of inside the Trunk.

The PickupMate Trunk comes in two versions: the smaller variant weighs 459 lbs, while the large version comes in at 485 lbs. When folded, the small model measures 67 x 59 x 24 inches, and the large version measures 73 x 59 x 24 inches, the company notes. The compact closed dimensions make travel more convenient and easy. The automatic setup of the camping solution, irrespective of the size, is powered by an 86.4Wh battery, which supports approximately six setup cycles. This allows users to operate the lifting and folding system without having to manually handle the change its configuration.