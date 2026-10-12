Fiat Multiplay Concept is a family car that turns into a pickup when more space is needed

Fiat’s Multiplay concept explores a practical alternative to owning separate vehicles for family travel and outdoor activities. Unveiled ahead of the 2026 Paris Motor Show, the 4.45-meter-long concept combines the space of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the styling of an SUV, and the cargo-carrying ability of a pickup. Its USP is a movable rear body section that changes the vehicle’s layout depending on what the day demands.

Called C-Pillar Metamorfosi, the transformation system allows the Multiplay to switch from a six-seat family configuration with an additional flexible seating module to a four-seat pickup with an open cargo bed. The rear section slides along dedicated guides, creating space for bicycles, sports equipment, and bulky items without eliminating the front and rear passenger seating. A rotating rear spoiler also doubles as an integrated bicycle rack capable of carrying two bikes.

Designer: Fiat

Inside, Fiat has designed the cabin around the changing needs of families. The additional unit, called the Petsenger seat, can accommodate a child seat, provide a dedicated place for a pet, or function as a small table or storage compartment. Part of its cushion can be detached and used as a leash, while a folding bowl is stored in a door compartment. Pockets, elastic straps, and other storage solutions help keep everyday essentials organized.

The concept also rethinks the conventional third row, which often offers limited comfort and space. Fiat says the Multiplay’s rear compartment can accommodate two children or an adult when necessary, while keeping younger passengers within view and reach of their parents. This arrangement wants to make the cabin more useful for family trips without requiring a larger vehicle.

Another multifunctional feature is the Sunseat. When the car is parked, the front passenger seat can turn toward the rear and use the dashboard as a backrest, creating a chaise longue beneath the panoramic roof. Large windows and generous glass surfaces bring more natural light into the cabin, reinforcing its connection to outdoor activities and leisure.

The exterior and interior follow a playful design theme inspired by watermelon. The green bodywork represents the rind, while red and pink cabin accents reference the fruit’s flesh. Inside, Fiat explores monomaterial textiles produced through a stitch-free 3D knitting process, which is intended to reduce material waste. Waterproof finishes in the children’s and pet areas address the practical demands of everyday family use.

Technology is integrated into the cabin without dominating its design. A hidden dashboard display disappears when the vehicle is switched off, leaving a cleaner surface. The dashboard’s horizontal form draws inspiration from the Mediterranean horizon, while its colors connect the exterior design with the interior.

The Multiplay continues Fiat’s longstanding interest in maximizing interior space within compact dimensions, recalling the six-seat Fiat 600 Multipla of 1956 and the original Multipla introduced in 1998. The Italian car maker describes the concept as a laboratory for future ideas, not a preview of a specific production vehicle. They’ve not announced a powertrain, performance figures, pricing, or a production timeline. So, we’ll keep our lens zoomed in on more details as they arrive.