3 Lamps Built From Objects Nobody Wanted Anymore

A room can have plenty of light and still feel oddly flat. Overhead fixtures handle the practical stuff, but they rarely give you a reason to linger at the table or look twice at a shelf. Buying another polished, anonymous lamp does not always help. Alexandre Veillon’s three designs offer a different answer: give older objects a new job, then let their quirks become the reason you want them around.

That approach solves a second problem, too. Beautiful pieces of glass and tableware can outlive the settings they were made for. A shade loses its fixture; a plate no longer belongs to a set. Veillon works with such forgotten objects, pairing them with metal structures rather than trying to make them look new again. The results feel less like rescued antiques and more like small, slightly eccentric characters you could actually live with.

Designer: Alexandre Veillon

The pale green lamp is the most immediately charming of the three. Its glowing shade rises from a brushed-metal cylinder, with a soft, uneven edge held in place by conspicuous bolts and clamps. It reminds me of a flower pushing through a piece of machinery. The hardware could have overwhelmed that delicate glass, but the contrast makes its shape easier to notice. Set against a dark tabletop, it has the presence of a sculpture without needing a spotlight of its own.

The white design takes a quieter, stranger route. A shallow dish, almost like a dinner plate, hovers above its metal base. Light gathers in the recessed center, where a small warm glow gives it the appearance of a candle viewed from across the table. In the photographs, a fork and knife sit nearby, and the arrangement makes perfect sense. It turns a familiar place setting into a gentle visual joke, one that only works because the lamp remains elegant enough to take seriously.

Then there is the blue lamp, whose mottled glass sits inside a cage of curved metal supports. It is the most architectural of the group, but also the one I would most want to touch. The cool color and cloudy texture make the glass look almost soft, while the brackets insist on its weight and fragility. On a ribbed metal surface, it reads like an artifact from an imaginary laboratory. On a bedside table, I suspect it would feel much more intimate.

Across all three, Veillon leaves the joins visible. Screws, brackets, and cylindrical bases are not disguised as decoration or hidden behind seamless finishes. That decision gives each lamp a sense of having been assembled with intention, not simply manufactured to resemble an old object. His approach is about giving forgotten things a place again, rather than restoring them to some imagined original condition. You can see that distinction in every exposed fastener.

I like these lamps partly because they refuse the usual choice between sleek contemporary lighting and sentimental vintage decor. The green shade can be a little odd. The white dish can still resemble a dish. The blue glass does not need a perfectly smooth surface to earn its place in a room. Veillon lets those qualities stay visible, then puts them beside metal that looks decidedly of the present. Each piece carries its history without asking you to decorate around it.

They are not replacements for a bright desk lamp or the light you need when cooking dinner. Their appeal is more atmospheric and personal. You might notice one while walking past, then stop to work out how its parts fit together. That feels like a worthwhile role for an object that lives in plain sight every day. A lamp does not have to disappear into a room to be useful to it.

Of the three, I would choose the green one for a living room, the white one for a dining space, and the blue one for the corner that needs a little mystery. But the pleasure here is not in picking a winner. Veillon has made three convincing arguments for keeping imperfect, familiar objects in circulation. They give off light, certainly, but they also give you a fresh reason to look at what might otherwise have been overlooked.