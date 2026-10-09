This plastic stool is a giant Esc key, and it hides your clutter

I have a soft spot for objects nobody bothers to credit, and the plastic stool might be the champion of them. It’s the monobloc chair’s shorter, scrappier cousin, and it gets about half the respect. You’ll find it at night markets, under kitchen sinks, and propping open a door somewhere in Asia. Nobody can name the person who designed it. Every few years a design student gives it a glow-up, and then it goes right back to being ignored.

This time the glow-up comes with a joke. Dream Research Society, a Chinese product studio, turned the stool into a giant Esc keycap, complete with tapered sides and a little white ESC legend. The top pops off like a lid, so the stool also hides your shoes, toy bricks, or that one box of cables you swear you’ll sort someday. The designer says you can buy it now on major Chinese e-commerce platforms, in transparent, black, or white. Finally, a stool with a punchline.

Designer: Dream Research Society

Scale a computer keycap up to stool size and most of the work is already done. The tapered skirt, the softly rounded corners, and the slightly lighter top cap with a bold white ESC legend all carry over straight from the keyboard. The corners of the skirt are cut away, which leaves four small feet and gives the stool its stance. No dimensions are listed, so I can’t give you a seat height, but the photos show a low, squat piece that looks built for tying shoelaces rather than hosting dinner. A keycap that helps you leave the house is a decent joke.

The whole top lifts off as a lid, with a small finger slot on one edge, and underneath is a hollow body. The promo renders fill it with toy bricks, picture books, and plush animals. In the transparent version you can see all of it through the walls, so the clutter becomes a display. The one compromise is obvious from the form: the lid is also the seat, so grabbing anything inside means standing up first. That works for shoes and gets a little annoying for toys, especially when the one brick you need is at the bottom. Call it a keyboard shortcut that takes two steps.

The listing shows three bodies, transparent, black, and white, each topped with a gray lid. Gray on white is the pairing that reads as a keyboard from across the room, like something pulled off a beige-era office desk. Separate renders also show frosted bodies with pink, green, and cream lids, though I can’t tell whether those are sold or just mood. The joke has real history behind it, too. Bob Bemer pushed the escape character into ASCII around 1960, and the key has been the computer world’s emergency exit ever since. Parking that exit button in your entryway, right where you leave the house, is a gag that took 60 years to set up.

The designer says it’s a real product, on sale through major Chinese e-commerce platforms. I couldn’t find a price, materials, weight limit, or brand name, and nothing points to a US release, so American readers get to admire from afar for now. The promo images also include arrow-key versions in clear blue, which I’d love to see as a four-stool cluster, though I can’t confirm they exist beyond the renders. If they do, someone’s living room is about to become a cursor cluster. Until then, the humble plastic stool finally has an inside joke, and all it took was a keyboard.