Zook Cabins Fits a Soaking Tub & Separate Shower Into a 470-Square-Foot A-Frame Retreat

The A-Frame Retreat gives its most dramatic wall to glass, with windows climbing toward the roof’s sharp peak. Behind that familiar triangular silhouette, Zook Cabins has arranged 470 square feet of living space on a single floor, including a bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub. This is an available modular home, with a completed example at Zook Village in Gap, Pennsylvania, documented in March 2026.

A black metal roof and thermally modified Lunawood siding establish the exterior’s restrained palette. The more interesting move is the lower, box-like volume alongside the steep roof. In the company’s exterior rendering, it gives the cabin a vertical side wall and a sheltered entrance, while the glazed gable retains the recognizable A-frame profile. An optional deck extends the space outward without changing the enclosed footprint.

Designer: Zook Cabins

Inside, the published king-bed floor plan reads as a studio rather than a conventional one-bedroom house. Living, dining, sleeping, and kitchen areas share an open room, with the bathroom enclosed at the rear. The bed sits opposite the kitchen, while seating occupies the glazed end. Keeping these functions together avoids carving the compact interior into smaller rooms, though it also means there’s no bedroom door to separate sleep from conversation or cooking.

Cathedral ceilings preserve the roof’s height indoors, while painted cabinet-grade birch plywood covers the walls and ceilings. Vinyl plank flooring runs throughout. The interior rendering pairs these pale surfaces with exposed-looking timber elements and wooden furniture, giving the room visual warmth without covering every surface in wood. Straight wall sections also leave usable edges for cabinetry and furniture beneath the taller central space.

The kitchen takes a modest portion of the plan. Zook specifies painted shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, and spaces for a compact refrigerator and microwave. Those provisions deserve attention: space allocated for an appliance doesn’t establish that the appliance is included. The arrangement leaves more of the shared room available for the bed, dining table, and sitting area.

The bathroom receives a surprisingly generous allocation. Alongside the 60-inch freestanding soaking tub, the specifications list a separate glass-doored shower and a 48-inch vanity. The floor plan places these fixtures in their own enclosed room, giving bathing more privacy than sleeping. That’s a revealing priority for a small retreat: floor space goes toward a leisurely bathroom rather than a separate bedroom or another sleeping level. Delivery still requires planning. Zook says the cabin travels in one truckload, with two A-frame roof sections lifted into place on site. Its modern cabins require a permanent foundation and prepared utility connections. The small footprint simplifies the accommodation, but the installation remains a building project.