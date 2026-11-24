The dining table in The Life sits under a window, between the sofa and a wooden ladder. A built-in bench wraps around two sides, giving the table a permanent place without lining the kitchen aisle with chairs. It’s a modest setup, but in a home just eight and a half feet wide, having somewhere to sit for breakfast without rearranging the living room is a small luxury.

Alberta builder Teacup Tiny Homes built The Life as a custom version of its Ellie floor plan. The 34-foot home sits on a triple-axle trailer and has 423 square feet of living space across the main floor and two lofts. Outside, a yellow front door breaks up the blue siding and natural wood paneling. The same yellow turns up inside on the main bedroom’s sliding closet doors, which don’t need clearance to swing over the floor beside the bed.

Designer: Teacup Tiny Homes

Just inside the front door, a tall cabinet gives coats a place to land before they end up on the sofa. The sofa faces a recessed electric fireplace, while the dining bench picks up where the lounge seating ends. Across the aisle, the kitchen fits a range, dishwasher, and double sink into one run, with the refrigerator opposite. The table gives someone a place to open a laptop or tackle homework without taking over the counter where dinner is being made.

That open layout has a pinch point. The kitchen aisle is also the route to the bathroom, so someone opening the refrigerator or unloading the dishwasher can get in the way of whoever’s passing through. The bench keeps dining chairs out of that route, but it can only do so much when several people are using the same stretch of floor.

The main bedroom has standing headroom and a built-in wardrobe. The other two sleeping spaces sit in low lofts reached by wooden ladders, with partial partitions rather than the enclosure of the downstairs room. The difference matters at bedtime: one person can stand up to change or get to bed without climbing, while the other sleeping spaces trade that convenience for floor area downstairs.

Teacup’s Ellie plan makes the choice particularly clear. The builder offers the option to replace the eating nook with stairs to the second loft. The Life keeps the table and accepts the climb. For a household deciding how to spend its limited square footage, that’s the question this layout poses: where would you rather have the extra room, on the way to bed or around the table?

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