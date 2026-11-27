iPhone Duo has its own enthusiasts and appreciators using the open foldable phone in various computer-like configurations. Even those fans, I’m sure, would have never thought of using the new foldable smartphone from Apple in a laptop orientation with a full-fledged keyboard to type. Nøord believes there is a market for such a product. It has therefore created a keyboard case that turns iPhone Duo into a computer. Available in Black, White, and Titanium color options to choose from.

Nøord has, for iPhone Duo users, launched a $249 keyboard case that features a built-in trackpad. This has a five-row keyboard and MagSafe for connectivity. With the keyboard magnetically connected to it, Nøord turns the Duo into a laptop-like setup in an instant. According to its announcement, the keyboard is likely to start shipping in January 2027.

Designer: Nøord

Nøord’s new keyboard for iPhone Duo therefore provides a physical keyboard and wide trackpad with a MagSafe stand for the phone. The whole unit can assemble into one flat piece measuring only “17 mm thick with the phone inside,” Nøord notes. The accessory can therefore be carried easily in the bag, and where necessary, turn the foldable into a laptop-like gadget. When folded in half, the Duo lends half its display to the keyboard made of glass, and when fully open, the entire screen of the foldable phone can be used with the keyboard that has a sizable trackpad and keys you can feel for real.

The Nøord keyboard can be powered via a USB Type-C charger, which slots into the port on the side. While this new keyboard draws inspiration from Apple’s Magic Keyboard case for the iPads, it features MagSafe to ensure the iPhone Duo attaches magnetically to it, without being permanently tethered at any time. This makes the phone appear as if it were hovering above the keyboard.

The keyboard, Nøord says, works with compatible iPhone Duo cases. However, the company will release a separate $69 protective case for the Duo called the Jacket, which will match the style of the keyboard with five lines of keys. Based on Apple’s US keyboard layout on a 5 mm Deck, the keyboard actually stands out with its wide integrated trackpad, which is beneficial for laptop-like usage.

The Nøord keyboard case is an interesting idea to help enhance the productivity of the new Apple iPhone Duo. But this productive enhancement comes at a price. It is an expensive keyboard for an expensive phone, which will retail for $249 in black, white, or titanium finishes. It is expected to start shipping in January 2027. If you’re interested, you can keep an eye out for more information on the keyboard here; we will update here as and when information about its availability comes in.

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