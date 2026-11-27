In the photographs of Denker, a single white taper throws two long ribbons of amber light across a pair of brushed metal panels. Switch the lights back on, so to speak, and the same panels read as cool silver. That change gets at a small frustration with bathroom lighting: the light that helps you find a stray eyelash is rarely the light you want when you’re trying to wind down. Designer Lorenz Ni’s answer is a wall-mounted cabinet that doubles as a candlelight reflector.

Denker, German for “thinker,” is a design study documented by the Berlin University of the Arts. Each of its two gently curved doors does ordinary cabinet duty until you swing it open. Together, the open doors form a broad reflector behind the candle, which sits on a slender metal arm that dips below the cabinet before bending up to meet the base of the taper. From the front, that arm all but disappears behind the candle. From the side, you can see how far forward it holds the flame.

Designer: Lorenz Ni

I like that Ni chose a brushed surface over something that would simply show you a second flame. In one photograph, the reflection stretches down the left door in a loose S, while the right door picks up a much softer patch of orange. The fine grain of the metal is still visible through the bright streak. Viewed straight on in another shot, the two reflections nearly match, framing the taper without competing with it. I’d have guessed the warmer photographs showed a bronze finish if I hadn’t seen the cabinet unlit.

Putting the holder on the wall makes particular sense at a sink. Even a small candlestick becomes one more thing to shift when you need to wipe down a narrow counter. The tradeoff is depth: Denker may look compact in a front-on photograph, but the open doors and the projecting holder need room of their own. That side view tells you more about where the design might fit than the beautifully symmetrical shot does.

My favorite photograph shows someone holding a match beside the cabinet. In the adjacent mirror, the light catches one side of their face and leaves the rest in shadow. A mirror framed by bright bulbs invites you to inspect every pore. This image makes a few minutes at the sink look less like an inspection. I’d still want a good vanity light for getting a splinter out. For the last face wash of the day, though, I can see the appeal of asking less of the mirror.

Denker is one half of Ni’s Dichter und Denker project, which explores how familiar bathroom routines might make room for reflection. The other object, Dichter (“poet”), pairs a pen with a toilet paper holder so you can write down a thought and flush it away. That’s the funnier idea, but I prefer the cabinet. It can sit there doing its everyday job without asking you to turn every trip to the bathroom into an exercise in mindfulness.

The real flame is also the hardest part of the design to carry into daily life. The U.S. Fire Administration advises against burning candles in bathrooms, which makes Denker more convincing as a design study than as a fixture I’d want beside my sink. I’d be curious to see what Ni could do with a small, warm electric source in the same position, although it would lose the way a real flame shifts and drops as the taper burns down.

I’d want any electric version to keep the doors doing the work. They’re the reason this interests me more than a cabinet with a dimmer tucked inside. You can see exactly where the light comes from and what the curved panels do with it. The cabinet needs doors either way. Giving them something useful to do while they’re open is the design move I’d borrow.

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