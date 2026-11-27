The first thing you notice on Mauricio Romano’s Geometry Clock is a yellow triangle. The numbers are still there, but the 12, 3, 6, and 9 are so faint against the black dial that they look like notes left for anyone who needs a hint. The triangle gets the good lighting. It’s an odd little reversal for an object whose entire job is to tell you where you are in the day.

A digital clock gives you the answer in digits, and an analog one asks you to read the positions of two hands. Both work, but neither gives much room to the way Romano sees numbers: as shapes. His Geometry Clock addresses that mismatch by making the time something you can recognize as a figure. It’s actually a design study, not a new clock you can order. But hopefully it will be made into a commercially viable clock eventually.

Designer: Mauricio Romano

The triangle makes more sense once you stop looking at it as a single object. In Romano’s renderings, one corner sits at the center of the dial, another reaches out toward the edge, and a third lands closer in. Trace the two sides that start at the center and you can see the familiar logic of a long minute hand and a short hour hand. The line joining their tips is the small move that changes the whole face. As the two outer points shift around the dial, the outline can go from a skinny wedge to a wide triangle. It’s still an analog clock at heart. It just draws with its hands.

“I see the world around me in shapes,” Romano writes in his project notes. He describes how his synesthesia connects shapes with things like music, numbers, and touch. Synesthesia can take different forms: someone might associate a number with a particular color, for instance, while someone else might experience sounds as physical sensations. Romano’s clock gives the rest of us a way into one of those associations through a shape we can actually look at.

I like that Romano leaves a few familiar landmarks in the black version. You can use the quarter-hour numerals to orient yourself instead of having to memorize a new set of symbols from scratch. His other renderings play with how much of that help the dial gives you. On one version, a pale ring stands out against a dark center. On another, the white triangle does most of the visual work on an almost entirely black face. I’d start with the version that gives the eye a little more to work with.

Romano thinks the triangle becomes readable with practice. His project notes don’t say how much practice it takes, and I’d be curious to see what happens when the two moving corners come close together. The difference in their distance from the center should still give you a clue, but a thin sliver seems harder to read from across a room than a wide, open shape. That’s a trade-off I’d notice more in a kitchen, halfway through getting dinner on the table, than beside a bookshelf.

Romano later explored timekeeping through folded paper, using changes in the pleats to mark the hours. I’m drawn to how much of the old clock survives in the Geometry Clock by comparison. The circle is still a circle. Noon is still at the top. One extra line is enough to make those conventions feel like choices again. I’d leave the microwave to tell me exactly how late I’m running. I’d give the triangle a spot where I could get to know the shape of an hour without needing to be anywhere.

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