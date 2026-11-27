A Toyota GR86 trunk seems like an odd place to look for a second vehicle. That’s exactly where Toyota says its BKE Concept can go. The folding electric minibike is for the awkward stretch after you park. Maybe the campsite is farther from the lot than you expected, or the part you need is at the other end of the paddock. It’s a short trip, but short doesn’t always mean convenient.

The BKE looks like a little dirt bike that got packed for a weekend away. It has chunky tires, a stubby saddle and a boxy body wrapped in gray digital camouflage. There are foot pegs where you might expect pedals, so think seated electric scooter rather than a bicycle you can pedal home. I like that Toyota didn’t try to make it look like a full-size motorcycle in miniature. The tall, skinny handlebar stem makes the whole thing look slightly ridiculous, which suits it.

Designer: Toyota

That stem is also the first thing I’d notice if I were trying to fit the BKE into a trunk. It puts the grips where your hands can reach them and folds out of the way when you need to pack it. Toyota says the full fold takes six steps and about 30 seconds. Picking the GR86 as the benchmark tells me more than a photo of the bike in a pickup bed ever could. You aren’t counting on an open cargo area to make the proportions work.

Toyota says the BKE can also charge from a 110-volt AC outlet in one of its vehicles, provided the vehicle has one. The campsite is where that pairing makes the most sense to me. You can leave the car parked and the gear unpacked when you need to make a quick trip to the camp store. The BKE would still have to earn its share of the luggage space, but at least you wouldn’t need to find a separate outlet at your destination.

Honda saw the appeal of putting two wheels in a trunk back in 1981, when it introduced the folding Motocompo alongside the City hatchback. More recently, Honda’s electric Motocompacto turned the folded scooter into its own carrying case. I like the difference in attitude. The Honda is tidy enough to pass for a piece of luggage. With its exposed wheel hardware and camo panels, the Toyota looks like something I’d hose off before putting it anywhere near a clean trunk.

Apparently, keeping the rider clean took some work, too. Toyota chief engineer Don Federico said the team enlarged the rear fender after chairman Akio Toyoda found that riding through puddles sent water up onto him. That’s my favorite detail in the project. Someone rode the thing, got splashed and asked for a bigger fender. A small team of chassis and electrical engineers has spent several years refining the BKE, according to Toyota, and that one change says more about how they used it than the camouflage does.

The number I’d most like Toyota to publish is the weight. The company hasn’t announced it, along with range, top speed, price or production plans. A 30-second fold sounds good, but folding a bike and lifting it over a trunk lip are different jobs. You have to do the second one again at the end of the ride, possibly with wet tires and a bag already in the way. If lifting it is a two-person job, that changes how often I’d bother to bring it.

I’d take a BKE that’s easy to load over one that’s faster or can go farther. The car already handles the long part of the trip. The little bike earns its place when you can pull it out for a ride you didn’t plan on making, then pack it away without having to unload the rest of your weekend first.

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