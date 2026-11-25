Pop the floor off most modern EVs and you’ll find the same trick. A flat slab of battery cells sits under the cabin like the deck of a skateboard. It’s a clever use of space, though in a sports car it can leave you perched on top of the battery like a kid on a booster seat. A Boxster is the sort of car you want to sink into. So when Porsche needed somewhere to put the battery in its electric 718 Boxster, it went looking in the same place it used to keep the engine.

Porsche calls the layout E-Core. The battery sits directly behind the seats, in the space once occupied by the flat-six. That leaves room to mount the seats low and keeps a big chunk of the car’s mass between the axles. It’s a stubbornly old-school bit of thinking for a car that plugs into a wall. Porsche detailed the layout in a November 24, 2026 development update, with the production car’s world premiere planned for the first quarter of 2027.

Designer: Porsche

Why the Battery Had to Live Where the Engine Used to Sit

Fitting a battery into an engine bay takes a bit of automotive Tetris. Engineers told CAR Magazine that the pack uses three modules arranged across two levels, with rectangular prismatic cells that make better use of the space. The pack also doubles as a structural part of the chassis, and Porsche says that does away with a separate protective shell. An 800-volt electrical system can deliver the same power at lower current, which helps with fast charging. The part I like is that all this clever packaging buys something you can appreciate before you even pull away: a seat close to the pavement.

Porsche puts the weight split at 40 percent front and 60 percent rear, close to the balance of the gas Boxster. The company is cagey about curb weight, saying only that it should be similar to a current 911 Cabriolet with the T-Hybrid powertrain. Top Gear reported a figure of about 3,530 pounds (1,600 kilograms), which Porsche hasn’t confirmed. Back in February, reports had Porsche weighing whether to scrap the electric 718 altogether as its profits fell. Nine months later, Timo Bernhard is out doing demo laps in one.

Borrowed 911 Bones, Built for a Different Job

Porsche went shopping in the 911 parts bin for the chassis. The steering comes from the Carrera GTS, the brakes and wheel and tire sizes are 911-spec, and there’s an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Rear-axle steering, which lets the back wheels turn slightly to help the car change direction, makes its first appearance on a 718. Parts sharing probably saves some money along the way. I like what the shopping list says about Porsche’s priorities: the company spent its ingenuity finding a new home for the battery and turned to hardware it already knew for much of the rest.

At Circuit Mallorca Llucmajor, Top Gear’s Jason Barlow reported that the prototype turned in sharply and kept pace with Bernhard in a 911 GTS. That’s a flattering account of the Boxster, although I’d love to know how polite Bernhard was being. A few laps on a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) circuit give you an early read on how the car changes direction. They leave open how that same setup will feel on an ordinary road. In Porsche’s own update, two-time World Rally Champion Walter Röhrl said the prototype gave him more feedback than any EV he’d driven.

The Fake Engine Noise and the Numbers Still Missing

Every electric 718 Boxster gets E-Shift, Porsche’s simulation of a seven-speed PDK gearbox, complete with paddle shifters and a soundtrack modeled on the flat-six from the 981-generation Boxster GTS. Switch it off and the same paddles let you choose among three levels of regenerative braking. Porsche says a small bump in torque during each virtual shift keeps the system from costing you any performance. Hyundai already tried this sort of theater with the Ioniq 5 N. The very Porsche touch is picking a specific generation of Boxster to impersonate, right down to the redline.

The numbers you’d want before putting down a deposit are still missing. Porsche hasn’t confirmed power output, battery capacity, range, or price, though it says the top version will be the most powerful 718 it has built. Audi has shown the Concept C, and Alpine is working on an electric A110, so the Boxster should have company. The premiere is the next chance to get answers on the production car. The one I’m curious about is how much room Porsche found for luggage once the battery moved in behind the seats.

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