A headlamp is worth packing, but it doesn’t do much good when it’s at the bottom of the pack you’re trying to open. The COROS VERTIX 4 puts a separate LED on the side of its case, where it can shine toward your fingers without lighting up the watch face. There’s also a ridged dial to grab when those fingers are in gloves.

The steel dial stands proud of the case, with deep grooves around its edge. The side buttons sit lower, between raised shoulders meant to keep a bent wrist from pressing them. COROS staggers the controls to give a gloved finger room to find each one. Of course, a button that’s harder to hit by accident can also be harder to find on purpose.

Designer: COROS

The light sits between the dial and the back button, aimed across the hand rather than out from the top of the watch. Reach into a pack for your keys and the beam goes with you. Wear it on the other wrist, and you can turn the case around and flip the display in settings. Otherwise, you might light up your sleeve.

There’s a different job for the 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen. COROS puts it under sapphire glass and rates it at up to 3,500 nits, a peak figure rather than a brightness it promises all day. Offline topographic maps can show the lay of the land at a trail fork. The satellite view is still on the way, with COROS targeting early 2027.

Keeping that map close at hand has a cost. COROS rates the watch for up to 105 hours in Standard GPS and 60 in dual-frequency mode, which uses a second satellite frequency to help with positioning in difficult terrain. Leave the display always on, and those estimates drop to 75 and 48 hours, respectively. The separate 30-day estimate is for daily wear, not continuous tracking.

The flashlight has its own set of numbers. COROS says it’ll run for up to 100 hours at the lowest of three brightness levels with the display off. You might use that setting to find a water bottle, then turn it up to read small print. It’s a separate estimate from the GPS figures, so you can’t add the two together when planning a trip.

COROS lists the VERTIX 4 at $799 in the US, with both nylon and silicone bands in the box. The titanium bezel doubles as the GPS antenna, while the center of the case is fiber-reinforced composite. At about 1.94 inches across, it’s still a sizable thing to fit under a jacket cuff, even though it’s thinner than the VERTIX 2S.

The flashlight makes more sense as something you can reach for before you’ve found the rest of your gear. A headlamp still puts the light where you’re looking when your hands are busy elsewhere. But if the job is as small as threading a loose strap through a small buckle, the light is already right on the wrist doing the work.

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