Pause any beauty tutorial on YouTube and zoom in on the creator’s eyes, and you’ll probably spot two tiny white donuts staring back at you. That’s the signature catchlight of a ring light, a look fashion photographers chased with ring flashes for decades before TikTok made it the default face of the internet. Once you notice the donuts, you’ll see them everywhere, so apologies in advance for ruining every livestream you watch from now on. NEEWER’s two new ring lights take different approaches to creating that look. The RH100B is a 19-inch, 100W studio ring with room for three phones, while the RB18B is an 18-inch edge-lit ring with a built-in battery.

The RH100B is the brighter of the pair, rated at 8,030 lux at about 1.6 feet (0.5m) at a daylight-balanced 5600K, with a Silent Mode for anyone recording voice nearby. Its three phone holders let you shoot a vertical TikTok, a horizontal YouTube video, and a tight close-up at once. The RB18B is designed for softer light, directing its LEDs through a diffusion panel from the edges to reduce hotspots. NEEWER rates its battery life at about 70 minutes at full power, giving you a little over an hour to finish a glam look without an outlet. Both offer a CRI rating of 97+ and a color temperature range of 2900K to 7000K.

Designer: NEEWER

RH100B: 768 LEDs, Three Phones, and a Fan With an Indoor Voice

Those 768 LEDs run at up to 100W in Smart Mode, with output rated at 8,160 lux at 1.6 feet (0.5m) at 4400K. All that power makes heat, so NEEWER added active cooling with two fan modes. Silent Mode drops output to 80W to reduce fan noise, a useful trade when a podcast mic sits a foot from the ring. Color temperature adjusts in 100K steps and brightness in 1% increments, giving you finer control when matching a warm bedroom lamp or a cool window. Twelve FX scenes, including candlelight, offer additional lighting effects.

Three phone holders and three cold shoes let you mount phones for a vertical TikTok feed, a horizontal YouTube feed, and product close-ups on one stand, with room for accessories. Live sellers will get it instantly, since juggling platforms is half the job. USB-C and USB-A ports, each rated at 5V/2A, can supply power to connected phones, while an 8V DC output can power a compatible camera through a dummy battery, a battery-shaped power adapter. Controls are available through a touch panel with an OLED readout, a 2.4G remote, or the NEEWER app. Compared with NEEWER’s RL-18, a 55W ring with 240 LEDs, fixed 5600K output, and a single knob, the RH100B offers considerably more control over light and connected devices.

Click Here to Buy Now: $168 $209.99 ($41.99 off, use coupon code “US20”). Hurry, Black Friday Deal ends soon! Amazon Link Here.

RB18B: The Edge-Lit Ring That Cuts the Cord

Rather than aiming its LEDs straight at your face through a frosted cover, the RB18B tucks its 288 LEDs along the edges and directs them sideways into a diffusion panel. It’s the same general approach used in an edge-lit TV or laptop screen: spread the light before it reaches the viewer. Here, the design aims for a more evenly illuminated ring with fewer hotspots, a welcome consideration during a long makeup session. It runs at 45W and is rated at 3,800 lux at 1.6 feet (0.5m). Its CRI 97+ and TLCI 98+ ratings, the latter a measure of color rendering for television cameras, indicate an emphasis on accurate color reproduction.

Inside sits a 14.4V, 3500mAh battery, roughly 50Wh, rated for about 70 minutes at full power or up to two hours in ECO mode. That makes it an option for a makeup session in a hotel suite or a demo at a pop-up booth with no outlet in sight. NEEWER says a 100W USB-C PD charger refills it in about 100 minutes with the light off, and the light can also operate while plugged in. A 2.4G remote adjusts color and brightness from up to 49 feet (15m) away, while a separate wireless shutter remote triggers your phone camera, letting solo creators make adjustments and take photos from the chair. The stand reaches 69.7 inches (177cm), and the kit packs into a carrying case.

Click Here to Buy Now: $210 $299.99 ($89.99 off, use coupon code “US30”). Hurry, Black Friday Deal ends soon! Amazon Link Here.

Pricing, Availability, and Which Ring Belongs in Your Kit

The RH100B sells for $209.99 on NEEWER’s US site, and you’ll also find it at Amazon, B&H, Adorama, and Best Buy. The RB18B lists at $299.99, a $90 premium that buys you a battery, softer edge-lit output, and freedom from the wall. Both come as complete kits with a stand, remotes, and a carrying bag. Your timing is pretty great, too, since NEEWER’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale runs November 19 to 30 on Amazon with up to 50% off select gear. The deals cover tripods, studio lights, portable RGB panels, wireless mics, and photography and filmmaking accessories, so you can fill out the rest of your setup while you’re at it.

The ring started as a dental photography flash in 1952, migrated to fashion shoots for that famous donut catchlight, and then took over the internet during the Zoom years. NEEWER’s pair pushes it in two directions at once. Pick the RH100B if your setup lives in one room and runs on multiple phones, since it turns the ring into a tiny broadcast studio. Pick the RB18B if your clients, your content, or your wanderlust keep dragging you somewhere new. Makeup artists who do both will probably want one of each. Whichever one you pick, the donuts in your eyes will look a whole lot better, and those 1950s dental patients would be very jealous.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover