Not all tiny trailers have a story in millions of words. Some have a short tale, and the new Kleox teardrop trailer is one of them. At the time of writing, not much is known about the trailer, but from whatever little there is, we can make out that this rig has the potential to be a game changer with its interesting expandable form factor.

For those who follow my coverage on travel trailers and RVs here would know, I have something for expanding designs. This was the first thing about the new Kleox Move that caught my attention. Of course, after the Shelter Basic, Festival, and Shelter Travel models, the Move is a stand-in name, but it does have a basis, and that name justifies what the trailer does: move its position to become a shelter for two from its basic compact size. The trailer can also be used to haul luggage.

Designer: Kleox

Move for the record, features a two-piece design to fit well somewhere between a small camping trailer and a basic ground tent. It has a telescopic form factor that allows the two shells to close and expand depending on how you are using it. When on the road, the two shells can contract to become a compact ride under 10 feet (3 m), and when you are at the campsite, you can slide them apart to create a space for sleeping up to two people with convenience. We do not have information on how this transformation will happen; whether it will be electric or manual effort will be required. Either way, it will be a good contraption for solo travelers or couples that like to travel cozy.

The shells, we learn, are crafted from fiberglass. This is a good way to keep the Move lightweight for towing with a range of cars, even the smaller EVs. At the time of writing, there is no information on how much the Kleox Move would weigh, but going by the weight of its predecessors, and considering that this trailer is smaller than all of them, we are not expecting it to tip the scale beyond 500 lbs (227 kg).

For that weight, the fiberglass teardrop trailer will definitely make a strong case for itself in the saturated market. What would really play in favor of the Move is its expanding layout that can accommodate luggage on the road and transform into a bedroom for two adults as soon as you’re at the campsite. According to the information we could collect, ‘Kleox uses the space above the tow bar to create a bedroom when parked.’ Whether you like fishing, surfing or just camping in the wilderness, you can look forward to the Move being the teardrop trailer you can tow wherever life takes you on a weekend.

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