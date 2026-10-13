This Robotic Pavilion Concept Would Change Its Layout Only When Empty

A public pavilion can give people somewhere to gather, but returning to it usually means finding the same spaces and following the same paths. Self-Assembling Robotic Environments explores a more flexible alternative: mobile architectural sections that could rearrange themselves between visits. This unbuilt public art concept would pause whenever someone enters, letting people explore one arrangement before the space changes for another group.

Each section combines a floor, wall, and roof in a large C-shaped profile, like a little shelter with its sides left open. Two versions stand about 10 and 14 feet tall, both four feet wide. Place several together, and those simple shapes could become passages or covered pockets. Separate them again and the same pieces would offer a different place to wander.

Designer: Michael Jantzen

Of course, rearranging those sections wouldn’t mean asking someone to wheel them into position. Each floor would contain its own computer, sensors, motors, wheels, and battery, allowing the entire unit to travel forward, backward, or sideways. The wall and roof would move with it. The robotics aren’t proposed as equipment that builds the installation and then leaves; they’d remain part of the architecture.

Rather than following one permanent floor plan, the modules would use artificial intelligence to decide on their positions through majority agreement. The proposal doesn’t explain how they would evaluate possible arrangements, though. A gap between two units could become a passage, while several facing one another might define a gathering spot. The same pieces could give visitors different ways to use the space.

The roof would do more than shelter whoever stands beneath it. Solar cells on top would recharge the battery inside the floor, keeping the proposed power supply within each moving section. It’s a sensible place to collect sunlight, but the project doesn’t specify how much energy movement would require. Keeping these large pieces in motion isn’t as simple as putting solar panels overhead.

A black perimeter would mark the robots’ territory, containing their movements within a circular arena. Sensors would watch for people or objects entering that space, pausing every module until the area is clear. You wouldn’t be expected to dodge a moving wall while exploring. The intended sequence is straightforward: the pieces rearrange when empty, then hold their positions while visitors are inside.

That rule still needs engineering before anyone could walk in. Detecting a visitor isn’t the same as stopping safely, and the project doesn’t establish braking distances or structural performance. Raised floor sections also need an accessible way in. These are questions for a working installation, rather than reasons to dismiss the idea, but the concept drawings don’t settle them on their own.

For visitors, the pause could make staying put part of the interaction. Sit inside a sheltered corner for a while, and that particular arrangement would remain available until everyone leaves. A later group might find a different route or gathering spot. Someone lingering to finish a conversation would therefore be doing something rather unusual: keeping a version of the architecture from disappearing yet.