The free outlet always seems to be under somebody else’s table when two laptops are running low. Density’s PowerHub X3 Nano gives both machines somewhere to plug in, provided they charge over USB-C. The 99Wh power bank has a color touchscreen on one end and a lamp on one face, giving it a couple of reasons to stay out on the table.

The case has clipped corners and a squat profile, though at about 20 ounces, it’s more of a bag item than something you’d forget in a pocket. The four USB ports occupy one broad face, and the magnetic charging pad sits on the opposite one. Lay the case flat with the pad facing up, though, and those four sockets are now on the underside.

Designer: Density

The USB-C sockets look alike, but the one marked 100W is the one you’ll want for a more demanding laptop. It also takes power in when it’s the Nano’s turn to recharge. The second tops out at 65W, and two USB-A ports and a 15W wireless pad can handle smaller gear. Density rates the wired ports at up to 200W combined.

That figure tells you how much power the Nano can put out, not how long it’ll last. Connect several devices and the available power is shared, so the numbers printed by the sockets aren’t promises for every combination. The 1.9-inch touchscreen shows the charge left, the power in use, and an estimate of how much longer the battery will hold out.

A swipe flips the readout if you turn the Nano over. It also has an onscreen character named AVA, although a battery percentage is probably more reassuring when you’re trying to finish something before the train leaves. The 300-lumen light has a more obvious job. It can go from warm white for reading to cool white for sorting through cables after dark.

The light and the charging pad won’t always be waiting for you. When the battery runs low, Density says the Nano goes into a power-saving mode that shuts off both, along with the secondary ports. The main USB-C connection stays available. A tap on the screen or a press of the function button wakes the rest when you need them again.

Density lists the Nano at A$299 (about US$199) and ships directly to Australia and New Zealand, with no confirmed US retail listing. It’s a lot of battery to bring if the only thing you’re worried about is a phone making it to dinner. There’s more reason to make room for it on a day that starts with a laptop at the station and ends at a campsite. By then, the most useful thing the Nano does might be lighting up the zipper on your bag.

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