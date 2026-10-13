This Tiny Home Fits a Downstairs Bedroom and Two Lofts Into 24 Feet

The updated Avalon 24 gives its most useful space-saving move to the bedroom: it keeps it downstairs. Dragon Tiny Homes pairs that main-level sleeping area with two lofts inside a 24-foot home on wheels, offering 204 square feet of floor space before counting the lofts. The completed, upgraded build is listed for sale, with built-in furniture and storage already fitted.

Outside, blue and lavender wood cladding gives this version a cheerful identity, topped by a metal roof and supported by a double-axle trailer. The color makes a welcome departure from the monochrome finishes common in compact housing, but the more consequential decisions happen inside. Here, sleeping space takes priority over a sprawling lounge.

Designer: Dragon Tiny Homes

The downstairs bedroom accommodates a double bed, a dedicated storage cabinet, and a wall-mounted television. Keeping the primary bed at floor level removes the nightly ladder climb, although the room remains snug. Above it sits the main sleeping loft, while a smaller loft over the bathroom provides another potential sleeping area or storage space. Removable ladders serve both upper levels, so these spaces demand more agility than the downstairs room.

The living area uses a built-in couch platform rather than leaving furniture placement entirely to the owner. Integrated sofa storage adds another place to tuck belongings away, and a large picture window opens the room toward the outdoors. White horizontal wall paneling and dark loft railings keep the interior visually legible, with the upper sleeping platform clearly separate from the space below.

In the kitchen, the upgraded build includes a 7.1-cubic-foot refrigerator housed in cabinetry with three drawers, alongside upper cupboards, a floating shelf, and a range hood. The Avalon’s induction cooktop has two burners, and its quartz surfaces include a bar top intended for dining or work. Laundry space is provided in the layout, though buyers should confirm the appliance package for their particular build. The cabinetry gives everyday objects assigned homes instead of relying entirely on loose shelving.

The bathroom contains a shower, vanity, and flushing toilet, with the upgraded unit adding a mirrored medicine cabinet and accent finishes. Dragon also lists upgraded insulation, a ceiling fan, and LED lighting with a night-light function. Those are useful specification details, though the listing doesn’t establish measured thermal performance or energy savings.

The featured inventory home is advertised at $63,500, including $10,100 in selected upgrades and a $6,600 discount from its configured price. Dragon lists a weight of 14,000 pounds and recommends an F350 or similar towing vehicle. That combination makes the Avalon’s tradeoff clear: its downstairs bedroom is appealing, but moving this small home still requires serious equipment.