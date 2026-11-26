There’s almost something romantic about the thought of crossing a pool before you get to the front door. There’s a short bridge for that, of course, but it tells you something about the priorities of the Circular Solar Pool House. The weekend retreat concept puts a home for two swimmers at the center of a ring of water, so the water’s already part of the visit before anyone gets changed.

The bridge lands on a narrow deck that wraps around the house. From there you can follow the curve without stepping back inside, or stop at the bench that runs along much of the wall. The seat faces the pool, so someone who’d rather stay dry can have a conversation with a swimmer without having to shout across a big backyard patio.

Designer: Michael Jantzen

The pool has a route of its own. A swimmer could follow the wall of the house around the bend rather than turn at the end of a lane. The bridge interrupts the view of the water from above, but the water continues beneath it. There’s no published clearance, so don’t count on swimming uninterrupted laps around the house just yet.

A second staircase curves up the outside wall to a deck on the roof. It gives you somewhere to go for a broader view without asking the living room to do all the work. A disk held above the deck on slender supports leaves the sides open, so you could follow the view around the railing instead of looking through a single window.

That disk is also where the solar panels go. It would put shade over the roof deck while producing electricity, with batteries below the house to hold some of the day’s supply for later. Rain would take a different route from the same roof. The plan sends it down to tanks beneath the house, where it can be stored to top up the pool or treated for use indoors.

The interior is about as modest as the pool is extravagant. The open plan makes room for sleeping, eating, bathing, and sitting down when you’ve had enough sun. It calls for natural ventilation, efficient appliances and lighting, a waterless composting toilet, and fixtures that use less water.

There are no details for the floor plan, which leaves division of rooms and privacy up to the imagination. And while the bridge across the pool offers a rather scenic route, the stairs leading up to it could prove challenging when you’re hauling heavy suitcases or groceries for a long, relaxing weekend. Still, they are just minor details worth considering for such a striking water-centric oasis that not only respects nature but also harnesses it to provide comfort and luxury.

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