CleanMyMac just made a Screen Cleaning Perfume for your MacBook that smells like a pine forest

Apple’s official answer to a smudgy MacBook screen is a $9 Polishing Cloth, which, to be fair, is ten bucks cheaper than the version everyone roasted in 2021. MacPaw has a more extravagant answer. The Ukrainian company behind CleanMyMac just revealed CleanMyMac Mist, its first physical product, a screen and keyboard cleaner dressed up as a bottle of designer fragrance. One spritz on a microfiber cloth is meant to lift the fingerprints and leave your laptop smelling like a frosty pine forest. Your candles, your hand soap and your car already have signature scents, so honestly, the MacBook was overdue.

MacPaw calls the scent Frosted Juniper, picked because juniper grows both in Ukraine, where the company was founded, and in California, where the Mac was born. That’s a little sentimental, and I’m completely here for it. The notes run from camphor, ozone and citrus up top to fir needle, cedar leaf and green apple at the base, and the brief was to smell clean without smelling like a cleaning product. Pole, a design and small-batch production studio in Ivano-Frankivsk, made the glass atomizer, its metal case, and a pink box loud enough to see from across the office. Only 100 bottles exist, and they’re up for grabs via a CleanMyMac Instagram and TikTok giveaway until October 23, so don’t go hunting for a price tag.

Designers: MacPaw & Pole

Every design choice here borrows from the perfume counter instead of the cleaning aisle. A slim glass atomizer sits inside a cylindrical metal case, and its silver-and-gray finish would sit happily next to any MacBook. The box flips the mood entirely, with a hot pink tray holding the Mist, a microfiber cloth, a small brush and a scent card, which is basically a perfume blotter for your laptop. The whole package is designed to live on your desk in plain view, far away from the Windex under the kitchen sink. Le Labo pulled a similar trick with its hand-cast concrete diffuser, treating a fragrance gadget as decor first.

Apple’s own cleaning guide warns against aerosol sprays, so the Mist uses a pump atomizer, and you spritz the cloth instead of the screen. That small habit change tackles a real problem, since one in three US Mac owners in MacPaw’s survey admitted to damaging their machine while cleaning it. The product site names the usual culprits: glass cleaners that strip anti-reflective coatings, paper towels that leave micro-scratches, and the hoodie sleeve that only feels like it’s doing something. Apple Stores reportedly keep their display units spotless with WHOOSH!, so dedicated screen formulas are nothing new. MacPaw’s twist is making the formula something you’d happily smell on your fingertips afterward, though nano-texture displays should still stick to Apple’s dry cloth.

As a longtime CleanMyMac user, I find the whole thing delightfully on the nose. The app launched in 2008, has racked up 29 million downloads sweeping caches, logs and leftover app files out of Macs, and MacPaw says it cleans a million machines a day. For 18 years, “clean” was a metaphor for digital housekeeping, and now the metaphor has a nozzle and a note pyramid. MacPaw handed the physical side to Pole, a design and production center in Ivano-Frankivsk with metal, wood, ceramics and biolab workshops under one roof. Pole specializes in runs of 1 to 500 units and built elements for Ukraine’s pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, so a 100-bottle drop sits right in its comfort zone.

The Mist isn’t for sale, and the only way to get a bottle is a giveaway on CleanMyMac’s Instagram and TikTok that closes at 11:59 PM EST on October 23. MacPaw will pick 10 winners on Instagram and 5 on TikTok, so the odds are slim, but every entrant still gets a 20% CleanMyMac coupon. The full scent breakdown and entry details live at cleanmymacmist.com. Millions of Mac owners already trust MacPaw with the inside of their machines, and I suspect plenty of them would buy a refill to keep the outside smelling like a snowy forest. Frosted Juniper makes a great first edition, though I’m already lobbying for a cozy sandalwood one by December.