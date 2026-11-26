A cream-colored disc takes up most of the pink TUOZW docking station, right down to the dark circle at its center that looks like a record label. Then you see a phone laid across it, sticking out at both ends, and the resemblance to a turntable starts to make sense. That disc is the wireless charging surface. The rest of the rounded square is a hub. It’s a design concept from 102 Design Lab, and the record-player look gives a piece of desk equipment a good reason to sit in plain sight.

The phone charger usually gets the good spot on the desk. The USB hub gets nudged behind the laptop, and the card reader goes into whichever drawer was open when you last used it. That arrangement works until you need all three in the same ten minutes. TUOZW gives them one address, with the phone on top and the ports and card slots around the sides. I like that the card reader made the cut. The little adapter you only need when you come home with a camera full of photos is exactly the one that goes missing.

Designer: 102 Design Lab

The best detail is the purple piece sticking out beside two rectangular USB ports on the pink version. From above, it looks like a volume knob. Seen straight on, it has a USB-C opening in its face. I’d expect to find that port faster than I would one of several identical openings on a plain hub, especially while reaching around the side of a laptop. The white insert around the other two ports helps for the same reason. You can see where they are without having to read a tiny label.

I’m partial to the cream version with the dark disc, which looks the most like a record player to me. The yellow one, with its orange accents, looks more like a piece of portable audio gear you might have picked out specifically because it came in that color. Still, the pink version makes the case best for putting this thing where people can see it. The purple accents draw your eye to the edges, where most of the work happens once the phone covers the disc.

That phone render also shows what the clean overhead views leave out. The handset projects beyond the dock on two sides, so the square base doesn’t tell you how much room to leave next to your coffee mug. And once the phone is down, its screen hides most of the pad. I’d want a charging light somewhere along the edge, where I could see it without waking the phone. A landing spot this obvious gets you most of the way there. Knowing you’ve landed in the right spot is the other part.

I’d also think about which side faces me. The full-size SD and microSD slots share an edge, while another face groups the connections shaped for a monitor and a network cable with a USB port. I’d turn the card slots toward my chair and give the cables that stay plugged in a clear route away from my hands. The layout looks promising for that, though a render can’t tell me how fast a folder of photos would transfer or how much power the dock could deliver.

On a narrow desk, I might still tuck the hub out of sight and make do with a charging cable. But if the desk doubles as the dining table, I can see the appeal of leaving one object out after the laptop goes away. The record-player styling earns its space if I can use the dock as casually as the pictures suggest. I’d judge it by a fairly ordinary moment: whether I could slide in a memory card while the phone is charging, without moving the phone or turning the whole thing around.

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