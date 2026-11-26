HMD has spent years playing a very specific character: the brand that keeps Nokia’s old instincts alive with chunky batteries, sturdy plastic, and prices that don’t require a loan. Last year’s HMD Touch 4G took that formula to its logical extreme. It landed in India at roughly $48, a number that still sounds like a typo. The new HMD Rise follows a familiar script, right down to its modest specs and Flipkart exclusivity. The surprise is what HMD chose to spend money on this time.

The Rise comes with Indus, an AI assistant from Bengaluru’s Sarvam AI. HMD says it supports 22 Indian languages and uses servers hosted in India. The rest of the package is familiar HMD territory: a Unisoc 9863A chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 16 Go Edition. Flipkart opens sales on December 2 at a first-day price of ₹9,999, roughly $113. For that money, I’d be more curious to hear how Indus handles a voice request than to see another battery spec.

Designer: HMD Global

Indus Is the First AI That Actually Bothers to Speak Your Language

Indus is designed to answer questions and read information back in the user’s language. HMD is also making a point of where the assistant runs, with servers hosted in India. That tells you where the service is hosted, though it leaves questions about what gets stored and for how long. Ravi Kunwar, HMD’s CEO for India and APAC, framed the launch around making the technology accessible to more people. If you’re setting up your first smartphone, asking a question in Marathi or Telugu could be a lot more useful than squeezing a few extra pixels out of the camera.

A language can appear on an assistant’s spec sheet and still trip it up the moment you speak the way you do at home. HMD hasn’t published independent results showing how Indus performs across all 22 languages it advertises. I’d want to see it handle a question in Marathi with an English app name thrown in, the sort of thing nobody rehearses for a demo. Sarvam describes Indus as a limited-beta interface for its 105 billion parameter model. That description gives us some context for the software, but it doesn’t tell us which features buyers will get on the Rise.

The Hardware Is Humble by Design, Not by Accident

The Unisoc 9863A is a budget eight-core chip, paired here with 4GB of RAM and Android 16 Go Edition, a lighter version of Android for entry-level phones. HMD promises quarterly security updates for two years. The 6.51-inch HD+ display has a waterdrop notch, a little piece of 2019 that’s apparently still got places to be. The 5,000mAh battery is a useful number to know, though it won’t tell you how long a day of WhatsApp calls and video will last on a charge. The charger comes in the box, so at least there’s one less thing to dig out of a drawer.

There’s a 13-megapixel main camera in the dual rear setup and a separate 5-megapixel selfie camera for video calls. Connectivity tops out at 4G, so anyone who wants 5G will have to keep shopping. HMD says it has 275 service centres in India, with repair pickup and drop-off available across more than 18,000 PIN codes. The company also bundles Sanchar Saathi, the government’s telecom safety app, which lets users check the mobile connections registered in their name and report a stolen phone or suspected fraud. Knowing who to call when the screen breaks is a pretty good first-phone feature in its own right.

₹9,999, One Flipkart Date, and HMD’s Bigger Bet

The ₹9,999 first-day price gets you 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the only configuration on offer. There are three dual-tone finishes: Indigo Silver, Midnight Gold, and Emerald Gold. Emerald Gold sounds like the one most likely to make the other two look like sensible shoes. Earlier reports floated the idea that the Rise was a rebadged HMD Arc 2, though the chip they tipped differs from the one in the announced phone. HMD says the Vibe2 and Vibe2 Pro will stay on Flipkart alongside the Rise, so buyers will have a few HMD models to sort through.

I’m used to doing a double take at HMD’s prices. The DUB X50 Pro earbuds cost about as much as a movie ticket, and the Touch 4G still makes $48 look like a missing digit. With the Rise, the first thing I’d try is asking for help in the language I’d use with a friend. I’d ask the question the way it came to me, without tidying it up for the phone first. If Indus can follow that, HMD will have done something interesting with $113.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover