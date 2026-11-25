A mixtape used to start with a blank cassette and a decision about which song deserved to go first. You can still give someone that feeling without asking them to find a working tape deck. A speaker shaped like a cassette can play a playlist you put together yourself, while a turntable that hides behind the record makes an old album look unfamiliar again. One borrows the shape. The other keeps the ritual.

These five gadgets sit at different points between those two ideas. A watch uses real vintage tubes to tell the time, while a camera that looks like a roll of film never needs developing. Even the most practical pick, a mechanical number pad, makes a case for keeping a physical calculator on your desk. The trick is knowing which part of the old experience your recipient actually wants back.

1. Miniot Black Wheel Turntable

Most record players put the tonearm right where you can see it. Miniot’s original Black Wheel hides it inside a circular base behind the record. The stylus reads the side facing the machine, leaving the label and the spinning vinyl as the only things you see from the front. Set it upright, and the effect is especially good: the album looks like it’s turning on its own. You can also use it flat if you prefer a more familiar setup.

A tactile slide control lets you move through a record without picking up the stylus by hand. And because the Black Wheel plays the side facing inward, there’s a small habit to unlearn: the label you see isn’t the side you’re hearing. We couldn’t verify new stock for the exact 2023 model. If you’re shopping rather than collecting, Miniot lists the separate Wheel 3 Black Edition at $5,918. It keeps the same trick of hiding the player behind the record.

What we like

The upright position puts the record and its artwork on display without a rectangular deck underneath.

The slide control lets you move to another passage without handling the tonearm.

What we dislike

The original Black Wheel requires an external listening setup. Wireless audio requires a separate transmitter.

2. Side A Cassette Speaker

The Side A Cassette Speaker brings back the look of a mixtape without the part where you have to wind it back with a pencil. The transparent shell and Side A label make it look like something you could pull from a shoebox of old tapes. Its clear case doubles as a stand, so you can prop it up beside a keyboard or on a kitchen shelf. At $49, it’s a small gift with room for a personal touch.

Bluetooth 5.3 lets the speaker play whatever is on your phone, tablet, or laptop. The more interesting option is the microSD slot, which plays MP3 files without a phone or internet connection. Load a card with songs you’d have put on an actual mixtape, and the music becomes part of the gift, not something the recipient has to supply. It features up to six hours of playback at maximum volume and includes a USB charging cable.

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What we like

The clear storage case gives the cassette a useful place to sit when it’s playing.

Offline MP3 playback lets you give someone a mix they can play right away.

What we dislike

It’s a Bluetooth speaker, not a cassette player. It won’t play the tapes they already own.

The microSD mode only supports MP3 files, so music in other formats needs converting first.

3. Nixoid Next Nixie Tube Watch

The Nixoid Next gets its orange glow from two genuine IN-16 Nixie tubes, not from a screen imitating one. Nixoid says the tubes were made in the Soviet Union and are fitted into a milled aluminum case. Because there are only two tubes, the watch shows the hours first and the minutes second. That little pause is part of the experience. It’s a gift for someone who’d rather watch the digits light up than get another set of notifications on their wrist.

Press the knurled button once to see the time or twice for the date. A version with an optional motion sensor wakes the tubes when you turn your wrist, which is worth choosing if you’d rather not reach for the button each time. Nixoid lists several configurations at $485 and rates the rechargeable battery for more than 2,000 time checks per charge. That’s a more useful way to understand this watch than counting days, since the display lights up on demand.

What we like

The orange numerals come from actual vintage components, not a retro watch face.

The optional tilt sensor gives you a choice between a wrist gesture and a physical button.

What we dislike

Reading the hours and minutes in sequence takes longer than glancing at four digits.

Nixoid describes it as splash-resistant, so it’s not a watch to take swimming.

4. Analog Capsule Camera

The Analog Capsule Camera looks like the roll you’d load into a camera, right down to the box it comes in. The joke works because the capsule is the camera. At about 25 grams, including the memory card, it’s light enough to hang from a bag with the included strap. Inside is a one-megapixel sensor that makes this a better fit for someone who enjoys the soft look of a snapshot than someone who wants a sharper alternative to their phone.

Despite the name, the $55 Capsule captures digital files. A tiny rear screen lets you review shots, and photos go onto a microSD card instead of a roll you have to finish and develop. That makes it a fun second camera for a day out, when the point is to see how the same scene looks through a different lens. Add a compatible card to the gift if you want the recipient to start shooting as soon as they open it.

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What we like

The film canister shape makes the camera fun to unwrap, and its lightweight makes it easy to bring along.

Onboard playback gives you an immediate look at the photos without paying for film or development.

What we dislike

The one-megapixel sensor is a poor fit for anyone who wants fine detail or room to crop.

It doesn’t list a memory card among the included accessories. The camera supports microSDHC cards up to 32 GB.

5. 8BitDo Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad

The 8BitDo Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad looks like a calculator you might find in a drawer next to old game cartridges. Its seven-segment display and chunky keys make the reference clear, but the strongest reason to give it to someone is practical. It adds a number pad to a compact keyboard setup without making the whole keyboard wider. Keep it beside you for a spreadsheet, then put it away when you want that desk space back. It doesn’t require a matching 8BitDo keyboard.

Switch modes and the pad becomes a standalone calculator, handy when you want to total a few receipts without leaving the document you’re working on. As a number pad, it connects over Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless, or USB. The clicky Kailh Box White V2 switches are part of the appeal if you like hearing every keypress, less so if you share a quiet office. The N Edition was listed at $39.99 on Amazon when we checked.

What we like

The standalone calculator is useful even when the numpad isn’t connected to a computer.

The switches can be swapped, so the recipient isn’t stuck with the stock typing feel.

What we dislike

The stock switches are clicky, which may not suit a shared workspace.

8BitDo officially lists Windows 10 version 1903 or later and Android 9.0 or later, but doesn’t list macOS support.

Give Them Something They’ll Use, Not Just Remember

If you’re shopping for a music lover, ask what they’d rather unwrap: a way to play the records they already own or a new mix from you. The Black Wheel is the one to pursue for a collector who cares about the setup as much as the album. The Side A is easier to give, and a card loaded with songs chosen for one person makes it feel like more than a clever speaker.

The other three are just as easy to match to a habit. Pick the Nixoid for someone who notices how a display works, the Capsule for the friend who takes pictures of the ordinary bits of a day, and the 8BitDo for someone who keeps reaching for a calculator. The gift will earn its spot if the recipient has a reason to reach for it again, long after they’ve figured out what it reminds them of.

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