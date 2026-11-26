GTA 6 is already breaking all the charts and records not only in the gaming sphere but in the whole entertainment industry. After all, it is all worth the wait, as generations have grown up – kids have grown up to be young men, and those who were basking in the hope of getting their hands on the next installment of Rockstar Games’ bad bad world have now turned into middle-aged men. Still, the level of enthusiasm is intact, and die-hard fans are in for long sessions of the Vice City mania.

To make things extra special for a bunch of influencers, streamers, and Miami HEAT players, Rockstar has got a batch of limited-edition PS5 Pro consoles. Nothing for the fans, though, who spend endless hours exploring the open world, looking for hidden easter eggs, secret locations, and things that even developers are surprised to explore.

Designer: Rockstar Games

The limited-edition consoles have the same innards; just the looks are different. Themed around the vibe of Vice City, the GTA 6 PS5 Pro consoles and controllers have already been handed to the Miami HEAT NBA team. The other ones will go to 100 lucky recipients who I assume already have the game’s copy and a PS5 Pro lying around. I would have loved it if Rockstar Games gave them all (at best) or some units to lucky fans to keep the love alive. Distributing them to people who can already own tens of PS5’s, and some who won’t even be playing GTA 6 after the current excitement calms down, is a bit of a downer.

Alright, coming back to these Vice City-themed consoles, they have a contrasting look to the normal PS 5 Pro console, draped in dark-themed hues, and having the palm tree motifs on the outer casing. This is matched perfectly with the neon lighting in magenta and turquoise of the in-world ambiance of the game. The modified console is complemented by the two customized DualSense controllers with the touchpad having VI branding. All this is matched with the carry case that houses the console, controllers, and the game case.

To be honest, Rockstar Games and Sony ought to at least give eager fans the option to buy a limited edition variant of the console. It looks very attractive, and for those who want to infinitely explore the GTA 6 world, this one will be the perfect match.

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