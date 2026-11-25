Most smart rings are basically a glorified diary strapped to your finger. They sit there, log your heart rate and your sleep stages, and wait until morning to hand you a report card on a night you already lived through. Oura does it, Ultrahuman does it, RingConn does it, and they all do it well. Their main job is quietly collecting data, while giving you few ways to interact with the rings themselves. That’s the category in a nutshell, dozens of rings competing to be the most accurate silent observer of your life.

Interface, a new smart ring from Swiss hardware outfit Natura, the team behind Rolling Square, keeps that health data logging and adds an actual interface. Named rather aptly, it has a built-in button: press it, talk, and your words become a note, a message, or a request to your AI agents while your phone stays in your pocket. NatureOS connects the experience across iPhone, Android, Mac, and Windows. Heart rate and sleep tracking keep running in the background. The button gives you something to do with the hardware when a thought deserves recording as much as your pulse does.

Designer: Natura Inc. (Rolling Square)

Click Here to Buy Now: $159 $325 (51% off). Hurry, only 36/1660 left! Raised over $610,000.

One Button, With Your Voice Doing the Rest

Press and hold the button, speak, and release it to send a note, a message, or an AI request through NatureOS. Natura says you can whisper with the ring close to your lips in quiet settings, bring it closer in noisy surroundings, and talk normally the rest of the time. Whispering into your finger in a waiting room might earn a look, although so does talking to a watch. The button also activates dictation, putting your words wherever your cursor sits so you can reply without typing. One button, three jobs: recorder, dictaphone, and agent trigger.

Your chosen agent can work through connected apps, saving you the trip through five tabs to get something done. Natura says consequential actions wait for your approval. Inside NatureOS, you decide which apps each agent is allowed to access. That approval step matters when software can act on your behalf, particularly before anything sends or spends. Keeping a human in the loop before there’s a PR headache seems like a sensible arrangement. These permissions could decide whether you trust the gadget or quit it within a week.

Biometrics Paired With the Context Most Trackers Miss

Underneath the voice features sits the health-tracking hardware: Interface is designed to monitor heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, sleep, skin temperature, and activity throughout the day and night. Heart rate variability, or HRV, measures changes in the time between heartbeats and can help inform recovery estimates. Overnight tracking keeps collecting readings while you’re hopefully busy being asleep. Natura’s app mockups show resting heart rate and HRV trends, plus sleep broken into deep, light, REM, and awake stages. Those illustrate the intended experience, with the familiar charts joined by information you can speak into the ring yourself.

Log what you eat, your workouts, your supplements, or just how you feel, and the AI is designed to consider that alongside your biometrics. Typing all of this into an app after a long day feels like homework, and homework is the first thing anyone skips. Saying it out loud while mid-task could make the habit easier to keep. I find that a more interesting reason to put a microphone on a ring than simply having another place to summon an assistant. A late dinner or an unusually demanding workout gives a sleep chart some context, provided you remember to mention it.

Meeting Notes and an Earbud Sidekick Called HumanPods

Catch a thought before it’s gone: dictate an idea, a reminder, or a name, then find it later in NatureOS or have an agent organize it. Meetings get the fuller treatment, with recorded sessions turned into a transcript, speaker identification, and a recap of decisions and next steps. A small light stays on during recording, giving the person across the table a visible cue too. Meeting notes are the chore everyone agrees matters and nobody volunteers for, so handling the transcription and recap has an obvious appeal. At least your manager’s promises might make it into the minutes.

HumanPods, available in a bundle with the ring, are open-ear earbuds for asking agents questions, starting tasks, and hearing updates while your phone stays pocketed. Paired with Interface, they provide a way to hear a response after you’ve spoken a request. I can see the appeal: reaching for a screen to read every answer would interrupt the convenience of speaking in the first place. The open-ear layout also leaves your ears open to your surroundings, useful when asking for directions while walking somewhere. Noise-canceling headphones still have their place on a flight; this pairing is built around staying aware of the world around you.

Stainless Steel, a Recording Light, and Optional Membership

All of this lives inside a brushed stainless steel ring with polished edges, designed for everyday wear rather than being babied in a drawer. It goes on the index finger, with the button positioned for your thumb to reach. Natura also lists waterproofing among its features. Recording is button-activated, and the indicator light shows when the microphone is active. That physical interaction gives you a deliberate way to start capturing a thought, with a visible indication that it’s happening. Control stays in your hand, literally, which feels appropriate for a device called Interface.

Without Membership, Interface retains health tracking and audio notes, with recordings sent to your own AI through a webhook, an automated connection between services. The optional $9 monthly plan adds transcription in over 90 languages, meeting recaps, dictation, and health insights. Natura says canceling preserves access to your recordings and the webhook connection. Packages include three to six months of Membership, starting at $159 for a ring, charging case, and three months; the HumanPods bundle costs $249, and two rings cost $299. Two finishes and US sizes 7 to 13 are offered, with deliveries scheduled for February 2027.

Click Here to Buy Now: $159 $325 (51% off). Hurry, only 36/1660 left! Raised over $610,000.

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