A Trash Bin That Actually Belongs in Your Living Room

I’ve spent more time choosing a lamp than I care to admit, then put a plastic trash can beside the sofa because it was the only one that fit. That feels like a familiar design compromise: we want a bin close enough to use, but not so visible that it becomes part of the room. ExtLine approaches the problem from the other direction. Rather than decorating a conventional trash can, it strips away the clues that announce what it is.

At first glance, it looks like a slim metal block with a narrow detail across the top. The bag isn’t spilling over the rim, and there’s no open mouth offering a view of yesterday’s receipts. Press one side of the center-pivot lid and it rotates to create an opening; close it and the waste disappears again. It’s a small interaction, but an important one. ExtLine doesn’t ask you to admire your trash bin. It lets you forget you’re looking at one.

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Its proportions do much of the work. At 4.3 inches wide, ExtLine can sit against a wall or alongside a sofa without claiming the space a round bin might. The straight sides matter, too. A tapered can often leaves an awkward gap behind it, while this one appears comfortable right up against the surface beside it. In the product images, it sits among the furniture rather than looking like something someone forgot to put away.

That placement changes how I imagine using it. Beside a desk, it could catch the paper and packaging that otherwise accumulate on the tabletop. Next to a sofa, it gives the usual small bits of daily life somewhere to go without adding another piece of visual clutter. I wouldn’t mistake its narrow profile for an invitation to fill it with a kitchen’s worth of garbage. Its appeal is more specific: keeping a bin within reach in the places where you usually wish it weren’t visible.

The finish makes that idea feel intentional rather than severe. Black gives ExtLine the presence of a graphic object, especially against a pale wall. Silver catches the light and seems better suited to a room with metal shelving or other cool-toned details. Its surface is also treated so fingerprints and marks are easier to wipe away. I’d choose based less on which color looks striking in isolation and more on which one would feel at home beside my own furniture.

There are already good-looking trash cans, of course. Simplehuman’s slim step can, for example, is designed for tight spaces and uses a liner rim to hide the bag. Its foot pedal makes hands-free opening practical, especially when your hands are full. ExtLine solves a different problem. It gives up the familiar pedal-and-lid silhouette in favor of a discreet opening and a form that reads almost like furniture. For kitchen duty, I’d lean toward the step can; for a living room, ExtLine makes a more convincing case.

That restraint depends on unusually precise manufacturing. Designer Yuji Tsukamoto worked with Osaka-based Gendai Kogyo, which uses a technique called Shikaru bending to create the bin’s sharp edges. A groove is made in the metal before it’s folded, producing a crisper corner than a conventional bend. It sounds like a detail only a designer would notice, until you see how little else is going on. With no decorative flourishes to distract the eye, the edges have to carry the whole object.

I like that ExtLine treats an everyday annoyance as a design question, not a reason to add technology. There’s no sensor to wave at or feature to learn. You put it where a bin would be useful, press the lid and drop something in. The payoff comes afterward, when you look across the room and see a clean-lined object instead of a plastic bag. Good design doesn’t always need to make a routine exciting. Sometimes it just removes the part that bothered you.

ExtLine Trash Bin won’t replace every trash can in a home, and it doesn’t need to. Its real achievement is making room for one in a space where you’ve already considered every other object. I can imagine setting it beside a carefully chosen sofa and never feeling the urge to move it out of sight before guests arrive.