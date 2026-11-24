The QWERTY layout turned 150 a couple of years ago, and we’re still hammering out AI prompts on a design built for 1870s typewriters. Meanwhile, the average person types around 40 words a minute and speaks closer to 160. Genspark, the Palo Alto company behind Genspark AI Workspace, is betting on that gap with the SecondBrain VoicePad, a palm-sized aluminum gadget with five keys and two microphones. Press a key, say what you want, and the words appear wherever your cursor is blinking. Your keyboard keeps its job, though it now has a very chatty coworker.

VoicePad weighs 85 grams (about 3 ounces) and has a CNC-machined aluminum body. Out of the box, its keys handle dictation, meeting notes, your calendar, slide decks, and Genspark’s AI agent. Each can be remapped to open ChatGPT, Claude, Slack, or whatever app runs your day. It connects to a Mac or PC over Bluetooth or USB-C and records meetings on its own when your laptop is nowhere nearby.

Designer: Genspark

Click Here to Buy Now: $119 $170 (30% off). Hurry, only a few left! Website Here

Machined Aluminum and Low-Profile Mechanical Switches

Genspark describes VoicePad as “designed like jewelry, built like a tool.” Four square keys and one wide bar sit inside a single aluminum frame, rising just above the metal so they’re easier to find by touch. A dense grid of perforations across the top hides the speaker and microphones, giving it a pocket-radio look that Dieter Rams fans will clock immediately. A tiny slide switch handles power on the side, with a status light beside it, and USB-C sits on the bottom edge. A magnetic mount and an included metal plate let it park wherever you stick that plate.

Under those keys sit Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile tactile switches, a nerdy choice for a five-button gadget. Cherry launched the ULP in 2021 as its flattest mechanical switch, roughly 0.14 inches (3.5mm) tall and built for ultra-thin laptop keyboards. Total travel is 0.07 inches (1.8mm), with a tactile bump at 0.8mm rather than a deliberate click. Cherry rates them for more than 50 million keystrokes. I like that Genspark picked a mechanical switch here, because a push-to-talk key you hit hundreds of times a day should feel crisp rather than mushy.

Voice Typing, Even When You Whisper

Hold the wide bottom key, talk, let go, and your words land at the cursor, from email and Slack to documents and your terminal. Genspark says voice typing works in more than 100 apps, stripping out filler words and false starts so a rambling “so, uh, basically” becomes a cleaner sentence. It also says the software handles details that can trip up dictation, such as formatting “forty eight thousand two fifty” as $48,250 or spelling Siobhán with the accent. The comparison between speaking at roughly 160 words a minute and typing at 40 is the basis for Genspark’s “up to 4x faster” claim, rather than a guarantee of finished writing speed.

Whisper support is the detail I find most appealing. Talking to your computer in an open office is socially terrifying, because everyone hears you ask ChatGPT to “make this email sound less passive-aggressive,” and suddenly the whole floor knows who it’s about. Genspark says VoicePad’s dual microphones can pick up whispered dictation when you hold it close to your mouth. That could make it more practical in shared apartments or on late-night couches where someone’s asleep in the next room. Voice input has a social problem as much as a technical one, and a mic you can hold close is a simple way to address it.

Five Keys, Custom Shortcuts, and More Than 50 Languages

The default layout covers Meeting Notes, Calendar, Slides, AI Workspace, and Dictate, and none of it is locked in. Open the Genspark Super App on your Mac or PC, pick a key, and give it a new job, triggered by a tap or a hold. Keys can launch ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Notion, or any installed app, or use shortcuts such as Copy, Paste, and Enter. Genspark even suggests starter layouts, giving writers Rewrite, Polish, and Memo, while developers get Terminal Helper, Claude, and ChatGPT. For voice input, the basic flow stays the same: tap a key to open the app, hold the wide bar, and talk.

Translation is the feature I expect to win over the most people. Set a key to Translate, hold it, and speak in any of more than 50 supported languages, including Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese. Let go, and the software inserts an English translation into the chat or document you have open. For non-native English speakers, that could cut out the routine of drafting a message and pasting it into a translation tab. Output is English only, which suits teams that already work in English but limits its usefulness elsewhere.

Meeting Notes Without the Laptop

Tap the Meeting Notes key when a call starts, whether it’s on Zoom or across a conference table, and VoicePad records on the device itself. Genspark then generates a summary, a list of decisions, and to-dos with names attached. Those notes save into SecondBrain, Genspark’s memory layer, which connects meetings, emails, and documents so its AI can reference them later. A built-in speaker plays recordings back directly from the pad. Anyone who has half-listened to a meeting while frantically typing notes will recognize the appeal.

VoicePad can record offline, so a laptop is optional when you’re capturing a meeting or a passing thought. Away from your desk, holding the wide key saves a quick idea on the device, while a Memo key at your desk turns your out-loud thinking into a searchable note. Genspark rates battery life at around 20 hours per charge, with charging over USB-C. The company says recording starts only when you press a key, with no wake word or always-on listening, which is how I’d want a gadget sitting next to my keyboard to behave. At 3 ounces, it should be easy to slip into a jacket pocket for client visits.

Price, Perks, and Where to Get One

VoicePad includes a year of unlimited voice typing and translation, starting from activation, plus 1,000 credits for Genspark’s Super Agent. The company also includes 300 minutes of meeting transcription and AI summaries per month for the life of the device, enough for five hours of meetings. After year one, dictation drops to Genspark’s free allowance of 4,000 words a week, and translation costs 1 credit per minute. Existing Genspark Plus, Pro, and Team members already get unlimited voice typing and a 24-hour daily allowance for transcription and translation.

The SecondBrain VoicePad has a planned retail price of $169, with early Kickstarter pricing starting at $99. It comes in a single silver aluminum finish, and the box includes the VoicePad, a metal mounting plate, a USB-C cable, a quick-start guide, and a safety and warranty guide. Genspark lists worldwide shipping, and the companion app runs on both Mac and PC. Specific warranty terms have yet to be published.

Click Here to Buy Now: $119 $170 (30% off). Hurry, only a few left! Website Here

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover