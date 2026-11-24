A tent bag can be right where you left it while the sleeping pads are still in the garage. That’s the kind of packing problem the Puffer tent solves by making the mattress part of the floor. It’s also a good test for the rest of your camping gear: does the design spare you a separate piece, an awkward step, or a rummage through the car after dark?

These five picks are for drive-in campsites, where saving space in a gear bin can matter more than shaving an ounce off your pack. The big changes are easy to spot, like a tent that trades poles for air beams. The smaller ones are just as considered: a griddle handle that comes off for storage, a flashlight you can use without taking it out of its charging case.

1. Olight Baton 4 Premium Edition: A Charging Case With Its Own Controls

The clever part of Olight’s Baton 4 Premium Edition is what happens before you take the flashlight out. Flip open the charging case, and its button can turn the light on or let you dim it while it’s still docked. Close the lid, and the light switches off. That’s a useful shortcut when you only need to see what’s at the bottom of a gear bin. For a walk away from camp, the flashlight itself slips out as a compact 1.85-ounce light.

The case’s USB-C port works in both directions: it charges the case at home and can supply power to a phone or another compatible device at camp. The battery display makes it easier to decide how much of that reserve to spend. The case itself weighs about five ounces, more than twice as much as the flashlight. That makes a good argument for leaving the case with the camp kit and taking only the light when you head out.

What we like

The case controls and dims the flashlight without a separate step to undock it.

The battery display and USB-C output give the case a useful second job.

What we dislike

The case adds about five ounces to an otherwise pocketable flashlight.

A phone top-up draws from the same reserve you’d use to recharge the light.

2. DraftPro Top Can Opener: A Cooler Can Be the Whole Drinks Setup

Most camp tools earn their place by doing several things. Shu Kanno’s DraftPro earns a narrower recommendation: it’s for the person who likes drinking from a cup but doesn’t want to pack one for every canned drink. Made in Japan, it removes the entire top of a compatible beverage can and leaves a wide opening. That changes what you can do with the can itself. Ice cubes and a squeeze of lime can go straight in without a separate glass.

The DraftPro makes the most sense on a trip where the cooler is already the drinks station. If you’re happy sipping through a pull tab, it gives you an extra step instead of saving one. The design earns its place when you’d otherwise pour a canned drink into a tumbler to add ice or mix something at the table. You still have an empty can to pack out, plus a loose lid, but there’s no extra drinkware to rinse.

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What we like

The full opening makes room for ice or a wedge of citrus.

You can mix and serve a drink in the same can.

What we dislike

The removed lid is a separate piece to keep track of and pack out.

3. Puffer Tent: The Mattress Is Already Inside

The Puffer replaces metal tent poles with inflatable arches, but the cleverest part is underfoot. The floor doubles as an air mattress, so there’s no separate sleeping pad to unroll once the shelter is up. You lay the tent out and connect the included electric pump, which inflates the frame and mattress and stops automatically at the target pressure. It has an inflation time of about two minutes, and you can adjust the mattress firmness to suit how you sleep.

The two-person tent packs down to 10 by 25 by 10 inches, small enough to tuck into a corner of the trunk. The full kit still weighs about 22 pounds, which makes it a better fit for car camping than a long walk to camp. Inside, the curved arches reach a peak of 42 inches. There’s room to sit up, but if you like getting dressed standing up, this isn’t that kind of tent.

What we like

The shelter and mattress pack into one bag, so there’s no separate sleeping pad to remember.

The pump stops automatically, and the mattress firmness is adjustable.

What we dislike

At about 22 pounds, the full kit is better carried from the car than down a trail.

The 42-inch peak gives you sitting room, not standing room.

4. Compact Modular Grill Plate: A Griddle Without the Awkward Handle

A skillet’s handle is handy on the stove and surprisingly annoying in a camp box. Fujinos’ 9w. Compact Modular Grill Plate comes with long and short handles that attach without tools. The longer one gives you more reach at the fire; the shorter one takes up less room beside a gas burner. Both detach for packing, so the kit’s footprint is closer to that of the cooking surface itself than to a skillet with a handle sticking out.

The plate is five millimeters thick, with an aluminum core between stainless steel layers. Fujinos uses the aluminum to spread heat across the plate and magnetic stainless steel on the underside so it also works on induction. That lets the same piece of cookware move between a campfire, a gas stove, and the kitchen at home. At roughly 9.3 by 5.7 inches, it’s better suited to a couple of servings or cooking in batches than feeding a group all at once.

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What we like

The handles come off without tools, making the plate easier to fit into a shallow gear bin.

The stainless cooking surface doesn’t need seasoning, according to Fujinos.

What we dislike

The compact surface means cooking in batches for a larger group.

The plate alone weighs about 1.3 pounds, before either handle goes into the bag.

5. FLEXTAIL TINY PUMP 2X: The Pump That Helps Pack Up, Too

Inflating a sleeping pad gets all the attention, but getting the last pockets of air out in the morning can be the more tedious job. FLEXTAIL’s 3.5-ounce TINY PUMP 2X moves air in both directions. It comes with five nozzles for compatible inflatables, so the same gadget that fills an air mattress at night can draw air out before you roll it up. It can also evacuate compatible storage bags if bedding is taking over the trunk.

The built-in lantern gives the pump a job between setup and teardown. FLEXTAIL lists three brightness settings, from 30 to 230 lumens, so you can use the low setting to sort gear inside the tent and keep a separate flashlight for a walk after dark. Think of this as a pump for pads and pillows, though. It isn’t a substitute for Puffer’s tent pump: Puffer specifies its own pump for the P_01, and the FLEXTAIL is rated for just 0.58 psi.

What we like

Active deflation helps with the part of packing up that inflation-only pumps leave to you.

The lantern keeps the pump useful after the bedding is set up.

What we dislike

FLEXTAIL says it isn’t suitable for tires or sports balls.

The maker advises against running it continuously for more than 10 minutes without letting it cool.

What to Replace Before You Pack

The best upgrade depends on which bag you’re tired of opening. If it’s the kitchen box, start by seeing whether a flat grill plate could replace the skillet you already bring. If you’re happy with your tent and mattress, the little FLEXTAIL changes one part of the routine without asking you to replace either. The Puffer makes more sense when you want to rethink the whole sleeping setup at once.

There’s a difference between combining jobs and counting on one object for everything. A pump that doubles as a lantern is a convenience; it doesn’t make a separate flashlight redundant if you need a beam to walk back from the bathhouse. The useful question when packing is what you can leave home without losing a capability you actually use. Sometimes that’s a spare cup. Sometimes it’s the entire bag of tent poles.

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