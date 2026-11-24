Outdoor gear has always made you pick a personality. You’re either the hiking boots and trekking poles person, or the kayak person with a yellow plastic banana strapped to the car roof, or the swim person who shows up with nothing but a towel and main character energy. Nobody really builds gear for the person who wants to do all three in one afternoon without a second trip to swap kits. Mar-Go, a design concept out of ENSCi-Les Ateliers in Paris, looks at that whole mess of separate bags and trips and asks why anyone bothers picking a lane. It’s a boat, a dry bag, and a swim buddy rolled into one bundle small enough to carry on your back.

It folds down small enough to ride on your back like a dry bag. Unrolled, it becomes a twin pontoon inflatable built for sitting and paddling, with a swim worked into the trip. Designer Lea Dammann built it as a diploma project at ENSCi-Les Ateliers under faculty advisor Patrick Jouffret, the Paris school that turns student ideas into working prototypes. Red Dot agreed, handing Mar-Go the Red Dot: Next Gen Award at its 2026 Design Concept ceremony, a track built for student thinking rather than finished products. It is still a concept and not something you can buy yet, but swapping three separate kits for one bundle is the kind of idea that makes you side eye your gear closet.

Designer: Lea Dammann

From Backpack to Boat in One Unroll

Two long inflatable tubes run the length of the craft, crossed by black bands that likely mark separate air chambers, a trick borrowed from packraft and kayak builds where one punctured section does not sink the whole ride. A raised, contoured seat sits on a finned black support between the tubes, braced by a white rigid batten that holds the beam width steady once everything is inflated. A push style valve sits at the bow, the same fast fill, fast dump hardware found on most stand up paddleboards. Soft zippered pouches mounted to each tube work as built in dry storage, keeping gear dry while you paddle. Every detail backs up the three mode promise instead of gesturing at it.

Packrafts solved the carry a boat on your back problem for hikers crossing rivers, but Mar-Go stretches that trick by folding the swim into the middle of the trip instead of treating it as a separate activity. One of the Red Dot process photos shows an earlier, scrappier version of the idea, just two tubes lashed together with cord, out on open water with someone paddling it. That rougher rig is a nice reminder that this thing did not arrive fully formed with a seat and zippered pockets attached. Somebody tested the basic float and paddle concept with the cheapest possible build before committing to the finished gray pontoon version. That is design school thinking at its most honest, prove the idea floats before you make it pretty.

A Student Boat With Packraft DNA and Bigger Ambitions

Mar-Go sits in a lineage that includes backcountry packrafts from brands like Alpacka and Kokopelli, objects built so a hiker never has to turn back at a river crossing. Those boats solved transportation and nothing else. Mar-Go reaches for something bigger, a single object meant to carry you through an entire coastal day instead of just the one obstacle in the middle of it. That is a more ambitious brief for a diploma project, and it shows in how many jobs this one inflatable is being asked to do, hiking pack, flotation device, paddle craft, and dry storage all stacked into a single roll. Whether one hull can comfortably handle all four jobs without compromise is exactly the kind of question a concept award exists to raise.

Red Dot’s Design Concept track exists for this kind of swing, a place to reward ideas before manufacturing realities get a chance to sand off the ambition. Mar-Go will not be showing up at your local outdoor shop anytime soon, and that is fine, because shipping was never the point of winning a Next Gen Award. What matters more is that a student project out of a Paris school made a convincing case for why hiking boots, kayaks, and swim trunks do not need three separate corners of your garage. You can see the full project and more images on [Red Dot’s project page](https://www.red-dot.org/project/mar-go-91061), and it is worth a scroll to watch the thing go from folded bundle to actual boat. My gear closet, meanwhile, remains thoroughly unimpressed with itself.

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