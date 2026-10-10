This Tiny Home Looks Like a Coastal Cottage and Lives Like One Too

Zook Cabins’ Winslow is proof that 400 square feet, designed with intention, can feel like considerably more. At 400 square feet across a single level, it stretches 43 feet long and 14 feet wide, offering a footprint that reads far more generously than the numbers suggest.

The exterior sets the tone immediately. Cedar shakes and a coastal New England aesthetic give the Winslow the kind of unhurried charm that doesn’t try too hard — a cottage that looks like it’s been sitting at the edge of a bluff for decades rather than rolled off a production line. Inside, the design is bright and airy, with built-in cabinets that balance storage and display without making the space feel cramped or overly utilitarian.

Designer: Zook Cabins

The dining area includes L-shaped seating integrated with storage and a proper dining table — a detail that reflects a genuine understanding of how people actually live in small spaces rather than how designers imagine they do. The bedroom is a full private room, and the bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower, vanity sink, and flushing toilet, which feels anything but compromised. A hall closet handles both a 40-gallon electric water heater and washer/dryer hookups, keeping the practical infrastructure discreetly out of sight.

What makes the Winslow genuinely interesting is what it doesn’t have — a loft. For buyers who want single-level living without the ladder climb, it’s one of the few park models in Zook’s lineup that prioritizes accessibility and ease of movement over the stacked square footage that lofts typically deliver. It’s a trade-off, but one that feels deliberately considered.

Built to RVIA ANSI A119.5 park model RV standards, the Winslow requires a gravel pad or concrete slab and standard utility hookups — 100-amp electrical service, a garden hose water connection, and a septic or sewer line — rather than a traditional foundation. That matters because it simplifies placement on land where a full permit process would otherwise slow everything down.

Zook backs each Winslow with a one-year warranty and offers in-house financing, which removes two of the most common friction points in the tiny home buying process. As beach getaways, short-term rentals, or permanent off-grid residences go, the Winslow doesn’t ask you to sacrifice style for scale. It just asks you to rethink what enough actually looks like.