RIMOWA’s 2 New Colors Quietly Solve the Baggage Claim Problem

At baggage claim, a good suitcase can have one frustrating flaw: it looks like everyone else’s. Rows of black and gray cases roll past, and the bag you chose for its clean design becomes surprisingly hard to pick out. Color seems like an easy answer, until the options swing too far the other way. Not everyone wants their luggage to look like a highlighter.

RIMOWA’s new Umber and Ultramarine collection offers a more considered choice. Umber is an earthy brown; Ultramarine is a deep, saturated blue. Both give the brand’s familiar luggage a distinct presence without asking travelers to trade a design they like for a novelty print. The colors extend to bags and accessories, too, so someone building a travel setup has more to choose from than a single suitcase.

Designer: Rimowa

I’m drawn to Umber because brown is an unusual choice for a hard-shell case. It has the warmth of an old leather travel bag, but on RIMOWA’s grooved Essential silhouette, it feels sharper and more contemporary. It’s a color for someone who wants to move away from black without feeling conspicuous at the hotel desk. I can imagine it looking just as right on a short work trip as it would on a longer vacation.

Ultramarine makes a different case for itself. It has enough depth to feel substantial, but it won’t disappear into a lineup of dark luggage. RIMOWA’s campaign connects the shades to historical pigments, drawing Umber from earth tones and Ultramarine from the blue associated with lapis lazuli. That backstory could have felt overly precious. Here, it gives the colors a useful design logic: these are rich, recognizable hues, not shades chosen just because they photograph well this season.

The execution matters as much as the palette. On the Essential suitcases, the color carries across the hardware for a monochromatic finish. That keeps the eye on the shape of the case and the rhythm of its grooves, rather than breaking it up with contrasting details. It’s a small decision, but one that makes the suitcases feel designed as complete objects instead of existing models dipped in new paint.

There’s also an appealing restraint to the wider collection. RIMOWA has brought the colors into its Groove bags, including a Mini Shopping Bag offered in both shades, while select smaller pieces come in Umber. That gives frequent travelers the option of a coordinated set, but it doesn’t demand one. I’d be more inclined to choose one piece I’d use often than to make every bag I own match my carry-on.

That’s where this release has a practical payoff. A more distinctive suitcase may be easier to recognize when bags are coming off the carousel, and a color you genuinely enjoy carrying can make familiar travel routines feel a little less anonymous. Neither benefit needs to be exaggerated. Umber and Ultramarine won’t create more packing space or make a delayed flight arrive sooner. They solve a quieter problem: useful luggage doesn’t have to feel interchangeable.

Of course, color is only part of a buying decision at this price. RIMOWA lists the Essential Cabin in Ultramarine at $990, so I’d still choose the size and configuration that suit my trips before choosing a shade. The collection is most compelling if you already like the Essential suitcase or want one of the smaller bags on its own. A beautiful color can make the right purchase more satisfying; it can’t turn the wrong suitcase into the right one.

For me, the success of Umber and Ultramarine is that they let two different personalities inhabit the same recognizable design. Umber feels calm and adaptable. Ultramarine has more energy, but enough depth to avoid feeling like a passing gimmick. That’s a good way to think about luggage you’ll live with beyond the excitement of buying it: not whether it looks striking in a campaign, but whether you’ll still be glad to spot it when it comes around the carousel.