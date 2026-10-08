This Stool’s Best Feature Is the Part That’s Actually Missing From It

A stool usually has one job: hold you up for a while, then get out of the way. Ceil starts there, but leaves a circular opening in its seat for the moments when you need something else. Add a plate and it can hold a book beside you, Insert a light or a vase and it takes on an entirely different role.

The shape doesn’t try to hide its oddness. A broad, gently uneven metal seat rests on slim legs and a much thicker, mirror-polished stainless steel tube. The tube rises to meet the opening, making that apparently missing piece of the seat the center of the whole idea. Welds tucked underneath keep the top clean, so its unusual silhouette isn’t lost in fussy detailing.

Designer: Eunsu Lee

That opening measures about 4 inches across, enough to accommodate different inserts rather than remain an awkward gap. An optional level plate sits roughly 2 inches below the surface, creating a place to support a small vase or lighting element. Without anything added, Ceil is still meant to function as a stool, though the opening makes you think twice before choosing where to sit.

A cover plate takes the transformation in a quieter direction. Close the opening and the top becomes an uninterrupted place for a cup or a stack of magazines. It won’t suddenly replace a generous coffee table, of course, but in an apartment where furniture has to earn its floor space, having a spare seat that can also handle a drink is a useful compromise.

Then there’s the possibility of making it glow. The concept pairs the recessed plate with a light, while a cover can change how illumination appears at the opening. That doesn’t make the stool an electrical appliance. It’s a way to let lighting share the same structure as furniture, so the piece can mark a corner long after someone gets up.

Ceil also has a social trick. Bring two stools together, and an optional join plate bridges their openings, making a shared surface between two seats. You could set down coffee during a conversation without dragging a separate table into the room. It’s a tidy extension of the original idea: the same aperture that holds a vase can also connect one piece of furniture to another.

There are questions a polished prototype can’t settle. A metal seat might feel cold, and neither a weight rating nor details of the light’s power supply are provided. The project is described as a personal, AI-assisted design, with photographs showing physical development, not a product with a price or release date.

Ceil’s appeal lies in what happens between those roles. Someone sits down, leaves a book on the covered end, then makes room for flowers or a light when the day slows down. The wide seat and gleaming tube give it a distinctive presence, but the small opening does the interesting work. Its next job depends on what you place inside that circle.